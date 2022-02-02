‘Environmental scandal’: Lathalmond eyesore finally heading for court after 10-year campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An “environmental disgrace” which has blighted the Fife landscape for a decade is finally heading for the courts.

Mounds of commercial waste have been left rotting at Lathalmond, north of Dunfermline, since 2012.

Despite repeated attempts by authorities to have it removed, landowner Trans-Brittania Properties Ltd has refused to engage.

And the company is now resisting a legal notice ordering it to clear up the eyesore by the end of the year.

It has emerged Scotland’s environment watchdog Sepa served a statutory notice on the landowner on November 25.

It required the company to remove all external waste by June 1, and all waste within an internal unit by December 1.

But Trans-Brittania has appealed and the notice has been suspended pending a hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The cost of the clean-up was previously estimated at around £1 million.

Lathalmond: An ‘environmental scandal’

Labour MSP Alex Rowley, who has campaigned for years to have the site cleared, has branded the issue a disgrace.

And he has pledged to keep fighting for action until the waste is removed.

Mr Rowley said: “Whilst it is disappointing that the company responsible for this environmental scandal think they can get out of their responsibility to have the site cleaned up, I’m pleased Sepa is determined to have the work done and will fight the appeal in court.

“I have fought over many years for action.”

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP is now seeking a meeting with environment minister Mairi McAllan to ensure Sepa has Scottish Government support.

“I will not stop fighting for action and hope the company who owns the site will be forced to do the right thing and have the site cleaned up,” he said.

No timescale for appeal

While Trans-Brittania owns the land, it did not cause the waste issue.

It was left when recycling company First Option Services ceased trading in 2012.

And in 2016, two directors of the firm were ordered to carry out unpaid work after being convicted of keeping controlled waste at the site in a manner likely to cause environmental pollution or harm to human health.

Trans-Brittania came up with a plan to clean the site at the M90 Commerce Park in 2019.

But mounds of decaying carpets and plasterboard remain after Sepa said the proposal contained insufficient detail.

It is not yet known when the case will come to court.

But Sepa confirmed it is preparing a defence of the appeal.

The Scottish Government acknowledged the suspension of the notice in light of the appeal.

It added: “Unfortunately we do not yet have a timescale for the outcome of the appeal to be determined.”

Trans-Britannia could not be contacted for comment.