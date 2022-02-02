Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘Environmental scandal’: Lathalmond eyesore finally heading for court after 10-year campaign

By Claire Warrender
February 2 2022, 2.36pm
MSP Alex Rowley at Lathalmond near Dunfermline.
Alex Rowley MSP at the Lathalmond site.

An “environmental disgrace” which has blighted the Fife landscape for a decade is finally heading for the courts.

Mounds of commercial waste have been left rotting at Lathalmond, north of Dunfermline, since 2012.

Despite repeated attempts by authorities to have it removed, landowner Trans-Brittania Properties Ltd has refused to engage.

The Lathalmond mess is outside.
Alex Rowley MSP at the Lathalmond site near Dunfermline.

And the company is now resisting a legal notice ordering it to clear up the eyesore by the end of the year.

It has emerged Scotland’s environment watchdog Sepa served a statutory notice on the landowner on November 25.

It required the company to remove all external waste by June 1, and all waste within an internal unit by December 1.

But Trans-Brittania has appealed and the notice has been suspended pending a hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The cost of the clean-up was previously estimated at around £1 million.

Lathalmond: An ‘environmental scandal’

Labour MSP Alex Rowley, who has campaigned for years to have the site cleared, has branded the issue a disgrace.

And he has pledged to keep fighting for action until the waste is removed.

There is also waste inside a warehouse at Lathalmond.
Some of the waste in inside a unit at Lathalmond, near Dunfermline.

Mr Rowley said: “Whilst it is disappointing that the company responsible for this environmental scandal think they can get out of their responsibility to have the site cleaned up, I’m pleased Sepa is determined to have the work done and will fight the appeal in court.

“I have fought over many years for action.”

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP is now seeking a meeting with environment minister Mairi McAllan to ensure Sepa has Scottish Government support.

“I will not stop fighting for action and hope the company who owns the site will be forced to do the right thing and have the site cleaned up,” he said.

No timescale for appeal

While Trans-Brittania owns the land, it did not cause the waste issue.

It was left when recycling company First Option Services ceased trading in 2012.

And in 2016, two directors of the firm were ordered to carry out unpaid work after being convicted of keeping controlled waste at the site in a manner likely to cause environmental pollution or harm to human health.

Trans-Brittania came up with a plan to clean the site at the M90 Commerce Park in 2019.

But mounds of decaying carpets and plasterboard remain after Sepa said the proposal contained insufficient detail.

It is not yet known when the case will come to court.

But Sepa confirmed it is preparing a defence of the appeal.

The Scottish Government acknowledged the suspension of the notice in light of the appeal.

It added: “Unfortunately we do not yet have a timescale for the outcome of the appeal to be determined.”

Trans-Britannia could not be contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier