David Goodwillie: Fife Council asked to formally review Raith Rovers relationship

Politicians of all political persuasions have condemned Raith Rovers’ decision to sign striker David Goodwillie as the fallout from the move grows.

The 32-year-old never faced a criminal trial over rape accusations after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence, but Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a subsequent civil case in 2017.

Fife Council’s Depute Provost councillor Julie Ford has written to chief executive Steve Grimmond asking the local authority to formally review its relationship with the Kirkcaldy club – and expressed her frustration and anger over the whole episode.

‘Saddened, shocked and angry’

“As someone who grew up at Stark’s Park while my dad was a director, to spending my days looking out onto the stadium while at school, to recently taking my daughter every week for her girls only football training, I am saddened, shocked, and angry at the club’s decision to sign David Goodwillie,” she said.

“While we are trying to encourage more girls and young women into football, and show that this is no longer a sport reserved to only men, this signing flies in the face of that message.

“It shows that there is still a ‘boys club’ mentality among club boardrooms and that the lives and experiences of women are quickly disregarded when pound signs and promotion look to be for the taking.

“I have asked that the chief executive updates all elected members of any relationship that Fife Council has with RRFC so that a review – if necessary – can be taken into our future relationship with the club.”

The comments come after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon backed crime writer and lifelong Rovers fan Val McDermid’s stance on the signing, applauding those who had spoken out against the move for being “principled”.

She added: “The fact they’re in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality.”

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, also a well-known supporter of the Fife club, said he “cannot support this signing”, adding that he condemned rape and all violence against women.

“I condemn rape and all violence against women,” he said.

“Because of the number of recent examples across football, I urge the football authorities to set out a policy to address cases of violence like this.”

Kirkcaldy area councillor Kathleen Leslie echoed those sentiments.

“Like many others I have been somewhat shocked and looked on in disbelief at this signing by Raith Rovers, a club that is very family and community orientated,” she commented.

“Raith Rovers need to do some soul searching and consider the impact this will have not only on their fanbase but what message they are sending out to the wider community.

“I am particularly thinking of what this says to girls and young women who are interested in taking up football professionally and who may be involved with the club.

“What do Raith Rovers say to those girls and women?

“Violent crimes against women are on the rise and this signing makes me very uncomfortable.”

‘Signing sends out entirely the wrong message’

Labour MSP Claire Baker believes Raith should reconsider its decision before any more damage is done to the club’s reputation.

“Fans are right to be angry with this signing, which is a huge error of judgement on the part of the club, and I welcome the decision by Val McDermid to withdraw her sponsorship,” she noted.

“Raith Rovers FC is a key part of its local community, a club with a significant youth fan base and with women’s and girls’ teams.

“This signing sends out entirely the wrong message to its supporters and the wider community.

“Raith Rovers need to review this decision urgently.”

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance has also expressed his concern over the signing on social media on Monday.

He posted: “As a lifelong supporter of Raith Rovers, was today’s signing good for the club? No it wasn’t.

“Was it morally right? No it wasn’t.

“So disappointed.”