BREAKING: Fire crews tackling house blaze in Lochgelly

By Amie Flett
February 3 2022, 3.53pm Updated: February 3 2022, 4.01pm
The Lochgelly house fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
The Lochgelly house fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Firefighters are tackling a house blaze in Lochgelly.

Crews were called to Watters Crescent in the town at around 2.25pm on Thursday and remain at the scene.

It is understood no one has been injured but neighbours have been evacuated.

A photo shows huge flames shooting out the roof of the house and smoke pouring from the building.

Three fire appliances at scene

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a house fire on Watters Crescent.

“There are three appliances in attendance and we received the call at around 2.25pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 2.30pm on Thursday to a report of a fire at an address Watters Crescent, in the Lochgelly area of Fife.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the surround buildings have been evacuated.”

More to follow.

