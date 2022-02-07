Dunfermline residents left furious after ‘ghastly’ 18-metre high phone mast appears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline residents left furious after ‘ghastly’ 18-metre high phone mast appears

By Emma Duncan
February 7 2022, 7.50pm Updated: February 7 2022, 7.52pm
telephone mast
Locals are furious at the appearance of a 5G telephone mast.

Residents of a Dunfermline street have been left furious after a large telephone mast was erected in front of their homes.

Locals in St Andrew Street and Malcolm Street are unhappy at the huge structure, which has been installed to enable the rollout of 5G mobile networks.

Many say they were not told of its pending installation, including nearby businesses.

Local residents are angry at the appearance of the massive 18 metre tall phone mast

Local residents have formed a group, Brucefield Residents Association, to spearhead their campaign of having the 18-metre high structure moved to a more suitable location.

Three, the network using the mast, say it was put there to allow wider 5G coverage while Fife Council say it does not need planning permission.

‘Ghastly’ mast upsetting locals

Resident Alex Halliday lives 26 metres away from the mast and his neighbour Gwen McIlroy lives 30 metres away, despite both of their homes overlooking it neither knew of the new arrival and say they were not given the chance to comment.

Gwen said: “Everyone is horrified. It’s so ghastly.

“Some people are worried about health issues and issues from the radio waves it will give off.”

Manager of Turkuaz Turkish Bath and Spa Jen Boyaci returned to work after a week off to unexpectedly find the mast in front of her business.

Her husband Mehmet, who manages the neighbouring barbers and takeaway, wants to see it removed.

‘It’s so ghastly’

Mehmet attempted to arrange a petition to stop the mast from being installed, but work had already started when he got round to asking for signatures.

Resident Alex Halliday is one of those not happy at the street’s new arrival

Jen also said that during its installation, workmen were rude to her and blocked access to her and her husband’s businesses which affected their customers and deliveries.

Residents accept that such masts will need to be put up and while they do not object to it being there, they wish that it was in a more suitable location.

In total, nine households were told about the new mast, who all objected.

They cited an unsuitable location, lack of publicising, health concerns and concerns on the future value of houses.

Objections

Gwen added: “The Scottish Government brought in legislation that allowed for 5G masts to be placed in areas under permitted development but it means you don’t need to have planning permission or have very minimal planning.

“Our issue is that it was rubber stamped under the ‘permitted development’ legislation which we feel is too prescriptive for urban settings and should be more flexible and considerate.

“All of the people who received letters objected strongly to it, but nothing was done about it.

“I thought they were not permitted to put them on busy pavements, on bus routes and school routes and that location is all three.”

Alex added: “It’s a disgrace. We had little to no consultation.

“There are less intrusive places they can put it.”

The four large cabinets at the bottom of the mast are also causing issues among residents

Neighbour Diane Rendall said she felt her objections had been ignored and had noticed children climbing up and down it.

What is the planning process for 5G masts?

Installed a few weeks ago, most residents say they were not notified. Only those within 20 metres of it were told of the pending installation.

The application process for such masts came in two years ago and is not like a usual planning application. It falls under permitted development but is assessed in a similar way and neighbours can still put in objections.

The prior approval procedure means that the principle of development is not an issue. The council can only consider the siting and appearance of the proposal.

What have Three said?

A Three spokesperson said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Dunfermline. We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and this site is critical to making that happen.

“Masts needs to be situated where people will be using the service and, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

“We carry out extensive searches and surveys to evaluate all the options. We then choose the option most likely to gain planning approval from the local council.

“This will include showing we have minimised the impact on residents and the locality.”

