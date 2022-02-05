Cupar to host weekend of celebration to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cupar is counting down to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and a huge celebration in the town.

A number of community groups have come together to plan a Picnic In The Park on June 5.

An army of volunteers, led by Mairi Lumsden, are organising a teddy bears’ picnic, a royal fashion show and live music.

And one of the highlights will be The Great Cupar Cake Off, where residents will be encouraged to make the best decorated cake or bake.

It is hoped the weekend-long event will give people the chance to come together following long periods of isolation.

And it’s just one of a number of activities in the pipeline for Cupar this summer.

Mairi said: “At this early stage, everything is a work in progress but lots is being planned.

“The main focus will be Cupar’s Jubilee Picnic in the town’s Haugh Park.”

Cupar Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Children and adults are urged to take along their teddies to the picnic.

And if the teddies are dressed in royal outfits, then even better.

Mairi added: “If you want to dress up yourselves as princes, princesses, kings and queens there may even be on-the-spot prizes.”

A jubilee catwalk with five to ten minute shows throughout the day will also be on the royal theme.

Mairi and the team will invite entries to an upcycled fashion parade using pre-loved clothes and accessories.

She said: “It will be a community celebration and a community effort.

“We’d love people to get involved and they can do so through the CuparNow blog and social media channels.”

Cupar has ‘phenomenal community spirit’

Cupar Development Trust is also involved.

Chairman Bill Pagan said: “Cupar has a phenomenal community spirit.

“Last year’s celebration in September set the tone and all that is being planned this year is borne out of that remarkable collaboration.

“As we countdown to the weekend in June, we will be asking all to spread the word and come along on the day with friends, family and colleagues to enjoy the fun.”

The Cupar Platinum Jubilee events are free but organisers are looking for sponsorship to over the cost of staging them.

Any surplus cash will go towards a new community fund to help support future events.

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

Celebrations will take place across the UK during a long weekend from June 2 to 5, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation.