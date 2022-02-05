Cupar to host weekend of celebration to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Cupar to host weekend of celebration to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Claire Warrender
February 5 2022, 8.25am Updated: February 5 2022, 11.50am
Cupar plans a Diamond Jubilee celebration
Cupar. Picture courtesy of Granite Creative Productions.

Cupar is counting down to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and a huge celebration in the town.

A number of community groups have come together to plan a Picnic In The Park on June 5.

An army of volunteers, led by Mairi Lumsden, are organising a teddy bears’ picnic, a royal fashion show and live music.

Cupar Platinum Jubilee celebrations will last all weekend. Picture courtesy of CuparNow.

And one of the highlights will be The Great Cupar Cake Off, where residents will be encouraged to make the best decorated cake or bake.

It is hoped the weekend-long event will give people the chance to come together following long periods of isolation.

And it’s just one of a number of activities in the pipeline for Cupar this summer.

Mairi said: “At this early stage, everything is a work in progress but lots is being planned.

“The main focus will be Cupar’s Jubilee Picnic in the town’s Haugh Park.”

Cupar Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Children and adults are urged to take along their teddies to the picnic.

And if the teddies are dressed in royal outfits, then even better.

Mairi added: “If you want to dress up yourselves as princes, princesses, kings and queens there may even be on-the-spot prizes.”

A jubilee catwalk with five to ten minute shows throughout the day will also be on the royal theme.

Mairi and the team will invite entries to an upcycled fashion parade using pre-loved clothes and accessories.

She said: “It will be a community celebration and a community effort.

“We’d love people to get involved and they can do so through the CuparNow blog and social media channels.”

Cupar has ‘phenomenal community spirit’

Cupar Development Trust is also involved.

Chairman Bill Pagan said: “Cupar has a phenomenal community spirit.

“Last year’s celebration in September set the tone and all that is being planned this year is borne out of that remarkable collaboration.

“As we countdown to the weekend in June, we will be asking all to spread the word and come along on the day with friends, family and colleagues to enjoy the fun.”

Her Majesty The Queen.
Her Majesty The Queen.

The Cupar Platinum Jubilee events are free but organisers are looking for sponsorship to over the cost of staging them.

Any surplus cash will go towards a new community fund to help support future events.

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

Celebrations will take place across the UK during a long weekend from June 2 to 5, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation.

