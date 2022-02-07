Lundin Links Hotel: Calls to secure building as vandals daub ‘Satan 666’ on walls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have daubed Satan 666 on the walls of a prominent Fife hotel as locals continue to call for action.

The Lundin Links Hotel closed in 2014 and is now lying derelict.

And the community claims that despite repeated requests, developers have failed to secure the building.

Kapital Residential received planning permission seven years ago to demolish the Tudor-style hotel.

The plan was to build 35 flats in its place.

But work never started and the building regularly attracts vandals as it falls into disrepair.

Fife Council is pursuing enforcement action against the developer through the planning process.

But the community council is now calling for immediate safety measures before someone is hurt.

Lundin Links Hotel condition ‘beyond acceptable’

Chairman Peter Aitken said villagers had had enough.

“”We have now asked Fife Council to re-secure the premises and charge the cost to the developers,” he said.

“This month intruders caused damage to the premises and the police had to be called.

“The word and figures ‘Satan 666’ have been daubed in red paint on the white wall of the interior of the rear function suite.

“Intruders regularly leave the lights on inside the premises. The emergency lighting is still on.

“Birds fly in and out of the broken windows and the doors are not secure.

“A tree in the hotel grounds fell on top of a parked car and the hotel was even set on fire one year.”

Labour councillor Colin Davidson is now trying to set up a community action group to encourage villagers to work with the council and others to resolve the situation.

And he said: “It’s really beyond acceptable now.

“It’s only a matter of time before the building becomes dangerous.”

Council has powers to act

Meanwhile, Fife Council is keeping an eye on the Lundin Links Hotel situation.

And officials could step in if they feel anyone is in danger.

Garry Nicoll, acting building standards and public safety manager, confirmed the council is pursuing enforcement action.

And he added: “We’re also monitoring the situation and have powers to act should the structure of the building pose a threat to anyone in or around the property.”

We are also trying to resolve the drainage implications.” Keith Punler, Kapital Residential

It is understood the delay in building the flats is due to a dispute between the developer and Scottish Water over a new drainage system.

Kapital Residential director Keith Punler told The Courier in September that coronavirus had also had an impact.

He said: “We are trying to resolve the drainage implications of the proposal by Scottish Water to require a new surface water outfall to be built across Leven Road.

“A preliminary scheme for this work has now been developed and we are competing a feasibility study on the practicality of this solution.”

Mr Punler could not be contacted regarding the latest concerns.