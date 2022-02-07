Lundin Links Hotel: Calls to secure building as vandals daub ‘Satan 666’ on walls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lundin Links Hotel: Calls to secure building as vandals daub ‘Satan 666’ on walls

By Claire Warrender
February 7 2022, 7.05am Updated: February 7 2022, 8.37am
The Lundin Links Hotel appears abandoned.
The Lundin Links Hotel. Picture Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

Vandals have daubed Satan 666 on the walls of a prominent Fife hotel as locals continue to call for action.

The Lundin Links Hotel closed in 2014 and is now lying derelict.

And the community claims that despite repeated requests, developers have failed to secure the building.

Tudor hotel in Fife
The Lundin Links Hotel has been vacant for years, leaving the community frustrated.

Kapital Residential received planning permission seven years ago to demolish the Tudor-style hotel.

The plan was to build 35 flats in its place.

But work never started and the building regularly attracts vandals as it falls into disrepair.

Fife Council is pursuing enforcement action against the developer through the planning process.

But the community council is now calling for immediate safety measures before someone is hurt.

Lundin Links Hotel condition ‘beyond acceptable’

Chairman Peter Aitken said villagers had had enough.

“”We have now asked Fife Council to re-secure the premises and charge the cost to the developers,” he said.

“This month intruders caused damage to the premises and the police had to be called.

“The word and figures ‘Satan 666’ have been daubed in red paint on the white wall of the interior of the rear function suite.

Councillor Colin Davidson says the Lundin Links Hotel situation is beyond acceptable. Picture Tina Norris.

“Intruders regularly leave the lights on inside the premises. The emergency lighting is still on.

“Birds fly in and out of the broken windows and the doors are not secure.

“A tree in the hotel grounds fell on top of a parked car and the hotel was even set on fire one year.”

Labour councillor Colin Davidson is now trying to set up a community action group to encourage villagers to work with the council and others to resolve the situation.

And he said: “It’s really beyond acceptable now.

“It’s only a matter of time before the building becomes dangerous.”

Council has powers to act

Meanwhile, Fife Council is keeping an eye on the Lundin Links Hotel situation.

And officials could step in if they feel anyone is in danger.

Garry Nicoll, acting building standards and public safety manager, confirmed the council is pursuing enforcement action.

And he added: “We’re also monitoring the situation and have powers to act should the structure of the building pose a threat to anyone in or around the property.”

We are also trying to resolve the drainage implications.”

Keith Punler, Kapital Residential

It is understood the delay in building the flats is due to a dispute between the developer and Scottish Water over a new drainage system.

Kapital Residential director Keith Punler told The Courier in September that coronavirus had also had an impact.

He said: “We are trying to resolve the drainage implications of the proposal by Scottish Water to require a new surface water outfall to be built across Leven Road.

“A preliminary scheme for this work has now been developed and we are competing a feasibility study on the practicality of this solution.”

Mr Punler could not be contacted regarding the latest concerns.

