Man escapes with minor injuries after car flips on Fife road

A man has escaped with minor injuries after the car he was driving flipped on to its roof on a Fife road.

The vehicle overturned near to Cowdenbeath on the A92 just after 10pm on Sunday evening.

Police say the driver was not insured and he has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland tweeted: “We went to this crash on the A92.

“Thankfully only minor injuries. The driver just bought the car. Pity he didn’t think to insure it till after the crash.”

In a second incident on the same road shortly after, a motorist driving a VW at 108mph was stopped by police.

Police Scotland was asked for more information on the incidents, including when they occurred.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Both drivers have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”