Police called to Cowdenbeath street after woman takes ill By Matteo Bell and Emma Duncan February 7 2022, 8.26pm Updated: February 7 2022, 8.50pm Police vehicles at the scene of the incident Police were called to a Cowdenbeath school today following a report of a woman taking ill. Officers descended on Foulford Road near Beath High School today after a woman fell ill. Residents of the street claim that two riot vans and a police car were sent to deal with the incident, which was reported at 2.25pm. Police on Foulford Road. An ambulance was also sent to the scene. Police statement It is currently unclear what cause the woman's illness, however The Courier understands that she was in need of urgent medical attention. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.25pm on Monday, 7 February, officers were called to a report of a woman unwell in Foulford Road, Cowdenbeath and she has been taken to hospital."