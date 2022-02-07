Police called to Cowdenbeath street after woman takes ill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to a Cowdenbeath school today following a report of a woman taking ill.

Officers descended on Foulford Road near Beath High School today after a woman fell ill.

Residents of the street claim that two riot vans and a police car were sent to deal with the incident, which was reported at 2.25pm.

An ambulance was also sent to the scene.

Police statement

It is currently unclear what cause the woman’s illness, however The Courier understands that she was in need of urgent medical attention.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Monday, 7 February, officers were called to a report of a woman unwell in Foulford Road, Cowdenbeath and she has been taken to hospital.”