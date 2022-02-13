How Fife woman was conned out of £150k in ‘Tinder Swindler’ scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

How Fife woman was conned out of £150k in ‘Tinder Swindler’ scam

By Alasdair Clark
February 13 2022, 6.00am

With many hooked on the crimes of Netflix ‘Tinder swindler’ Shimon Hayut, a senior police detective in Fife has warned of the real threat from romance fraud.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mill has told The Courier of a case involving one woman in Fife who lost £150,000 to romance fraud.

Unlike so-called ‘Tinder Swindler’ Shimon Hayut, who used a jet-setting lifestyle funded by previous scams to con his victims, the woman was targeted by a con artist posing as a retired military officer.

She formed an online relationship with the man, who explained he was a former high-ranking military officer working in private security for royalty in the middle east.

A graphic of two phones on dating apps
Romance fraudsters trick people looking for love into parting with their cash.

Her story shows that far from the world of true crime documentaries, romance fraud poses a real threat to people in Tayside and Fife.

The fraudster followed a similar playbook to Shimon Hayut, faking a crisis after earning his victim’s trust which he used to ask for money.

The Israel-born conman exploded on to screens in a Netflix documentary but similar scams are happening closer to home.

Romance fraud in Fife

The woman in Fife was asked for funds so that the “military officer” could travel to Scotland to meet her, DCI Mill explained.

He claimed he worked for a middle eastern prince who paid him in gold, and eventually he asked for tens of thousands of pounds to help him access it.

'Tindler Swindler' Shimon Hayut being led away by police
‘Tindler Swindler’ Shimon Hayut’s crimes have been featured in a Netflix documentary, raising awareness of romance scams.

DCI Mill said: “The fraudster claimed that he had been paid for his security work by a middle eastern prince in gold and that he would use these funds to travel to Scotland to meet the victim.”

Each time she was asked for money a different reason was given, such as the gold being impounded in different countries with money needed to release it.

By the end of the scam, £150,000 had been handed over.

“The fraudster then claimed that he needed money to pay for [things like] insurance, taxes, shipping,” said DCI Mill.

“Eventually the victim realised that neither the gold nor the military officer (fraudster) were ever going to arrive, and reported the matter to the police.”

The price of love?

Unfortunately, there wasn’t a positive outcome for the woman – following police inquiries into the crime officers were able to establish the money had been sent to Africa and couldn’t be retrieved.

The woman is not the first person in Fife to fall victim to romance fraudsters, with one con artist jailed in 2019 after stealing £60,000 from his victim and her family.

The Courier reported how Alan Clarkson had created a web of lies to obtain money from local woman Michelle Szombara and her trusting relatives between 2010 and 2014.

The 42-year-old made claims that he needed money to pay officials from the Financial Services Authority who had frozen his bank accounts.

He also targeted Michelle’s brother Christopher, pocketing the cash he said he would use to pay his council tax.

Michelle Szombara’s parents fell victim too, but her mum died before she could see Clarkson finally face justice.

Michelle Szombara who met Alan Clarkson on a dating website and within weeks he was stealing money from her.

Michelle worked with police to raise awareness of romance fraud following Clarkson’s sentencing.

“My advice would be to be really cautious with everybody,” she said.

“Throughout the four years we were together I never met his family so always check someone’s background.”

DCI Mill said that the people who perpetrate these frauds can be particularly devious.

While there haven’t been similar cases he is aware of in Fife, he said there have been incidents where the fraudster has been prosecuted, only to go on and re-engage the victim and carry the fraud out again.

“The victim knows they are a fraudster because they’ve been caught, but they will re-engage with the victim and go over the whole elaborate fraud again,” DCI Mill said.

“I’m not aware of it in Fife, but it is documented as having happened.”

Want to find out tips on how to avoid romance scams?

Read more here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]