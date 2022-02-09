‘Seeing is believing’: Fife families react to plan to cut two-year wait for autism diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Seeing is believing’: Fife families react to plan to cut two-year wait for autism diagnosis

By Claire Warrender
February 9 2022, 1.45pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.23am
Liza Quin waited two years for her daughter's autism diagnosis.
Liza Quin. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Work to cut Fife’s two-year waiting list for an autism diagnosis has come too late for many families, says a local mum.

Liza Quin, from Buckhaven, had to wait three years before her daughter Alannah was diagnosed at the age of five.

And 12 years on, she says little has changed with more than 1,000 young people now waiting for an assessment.

Liza says families wait years for an autism diagnosis in Fife.
Liza Quin of Autism Rocks says families wait years for an autism diagnosis. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Head of education, Maria Lloyd, says plans are under way to improve services in the region, including bringing in more staff and extra training for teachers.

And while cutting the waiting list remains a priority, early intervention will also be a focus.

Liza said: “It’s good that they’re trying but I’ve heard it all before.

“Families have had a lot of empty promises and it’s very frustrating for them.

“Seeing is believing.”

‘Families are struggling’

The Covid pandemic has hit waiting times as face-to-face assessments were stopped in 2020.

In the meantime, NHS staff are contacting every family on the list to offer support while they wait.

But Liza, who runs Autism Rocks in Buckhaven, says people faced problems long before Covid.

Autism Rocks in Buckhaven supports 2,400 families. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“My daughter started going through the process when she was two-and-a-half and she was five when she was diagnosed,” she said.

“She’s 18 now and families are still struggling. Many families wait way longer than two years.

“We support 2,400 families at Autism Rocks and a lot of them are being let down.

“It’s a long and isolating road.”

A huge part of the problem, she says, is that people have to be assessed by several different departments before they receive an autism diagnosis.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to have to repeat yourself constantly,” said Liza.

“One big thing that would help is to cut down on the number of professionals involved in the assessment.”

More staff and training to cut wait for autism diagnosis

And that is exactly what the Fife service is trying to do.

A new approach, already under way elsewhere in Scotland, will see intervention at an earlier stage with fewer individual appointments.

In addition, it has launched a pilot project in the west of the region where education staff are working with the NHS.

Teachers and other school staff are going through training to allow them to offer more support where needed.

The aim is to have a more streamlined process.

Add to that the creation of seven new NHS posts, and Ms Lloyd is hopeful waiting lists will fall.

We’re not pretending we’ve got all the answers,”

Maria Lloyd, head of education and children’s services.

Speech and language therapists and clinical psychologists are due to start in April.

And once waiting times become more manageable, the focus will switch to early intervention.

Ms Lloyd added: “We’ve got a lot of very anxious families because of the waiting time for an autism diagnosis.

“Over the last two years, Covid has affected people with additional needs more than it’s affected other families.

“We’re not pretending we’ve got all the answers.

“What we’re trying to do is reassure parents there are other ways we can support their young person.”

‘Better late than never’

Labour councillor Altany Craik is the parent of a grown-up child with Aspergers.

He said the process until now had been laborious and added: “It just isn’t good enough.

“We need to keep an eye on this and make sure it’s actually delivered.”

However, he praised the new direction being taken in Fife.

He said: “We didn’t get it, we’ve taken too long, we’ve under-resourced it but we’re now moving in the right direction.

“Better late than never.”

