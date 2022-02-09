Female driver taken to hospital after crash with police car in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A female driver was taken to hospital in an ambulance following a crash with a police car in Kennoway, Fife.

The two cars collided on Sandy Brae in the village on Wednesday morning.

A photograph of the scene showed a heavily dented police vehicle missing its wheel. The other car appeared to be dented in a similar area.

Road policing officers attended the scene, and a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash.

​The spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Wednesday February 9, road policing officers were called to a road crash involving a police car and another car on the A916 in Kennoway.

“A female driver was taken to hospital by ambulance to be checked over.

“The police officer did not require hospital treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash.”