Female driver taken to hospital after crash with police car in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Female driver taken to hospital after crash with police car in Fife

By Katy Scott
February 9 2022, 3.05pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.21am
kennoway fife crash police
The cars crashed near the JET petrol station in Kennoway. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations.

A female driver was taken to hospital in an ambulance following a crash with a police car in Kennoway, Fife.

The two cars collided on Sandy Brae in the village on Wednesday morning.

A photograph of the scene showed a heavily dented police vehicle missing its wheel. The other car appeared to be dented in a similar area.

A female driver was taken to hospital in an to be checked over, but the police officer did not require hospital treatment.

fife kennoway police crash
The police car lost its wheel in the crash. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations.

Road policing officers attended the scene, and a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash.

​The spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Wednesday February 9, road policing officers were called to a road crash involving a police car and another car on the A916 in Kennoway.

“A female driver was taken to hospital by ambulance to be checked over.

“The police officer did not require hospital treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier