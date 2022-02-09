Sewage leak at Fife beauty spot prompts warning to stay away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sewage leak at a Fife beauty spot has prompted a call for locals to stay away until the issue is resolved.

A burst pipe on a hill near Wormit Bay in Fife is causing a large amount of sewage to spill out into the field.

Scottish Water engineers have visited the site but workers will have to excavate part of the field in order to fix the problem.

Local councillor Jonny Tepp said he is aware of the problem after it was brought to his attention on Saturday.

“I have exchanged several emails and follow-up phone calls with Scottish Water since then and have been told that this has been marked as a ‘high priority’ and that my concerns, and those of local residents, about the sewage and associated detritus have been noted,” the Fife councillor said.

“I hope will help to ensure this is acted on quickly,”

A large patch of ground near a small reservoir in the area is covered in sewage from the burst pipe.

Excavation planned

Mr Tepp urged people to stay away from the affected area until it is resolved.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said plans to fix the pipe are under way.

He said: “Scottish Water’s sewer response team attended the blockage within a field near Wormit Bay on Monday February 7 following contacts from local residents.

“To clear the blockage we need to be able to access a manhole which has been buried.

“We are currently planning for a team to attend and excavate this as soon as possible.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and would like to thank residents for reporting this to us.”