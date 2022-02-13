Cupar Sports Centre: Protest as cuts to opening hours hit footballers and swimmers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football is on hold for Cupar youngsters thanks to opening hours’ cuts at the town’s sports centre.

AM Soccer has been unable to restart games for younger members of the community because the pitch is closed on Sunday afternoons.

And plans to set up a ladies team are also on ice for the same reason.

Club members were among dozens of locals who protested the reduced hours at a gathering outside the centre on Sunday.

Families and older people who enjoy a daily swim also joined the demonstration amid claims they are getting a raw deal.

Cupar Sports Centre is only open 65 hours a week, compared to 90 hours at other Fife leisure centres.

It is closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm on weekdays and shuts at 2pm on a Sunday.

Locals are now urging Fife Sports and Leisure Trust to rethink their decision amid fears it could impact on their physical and mental health.

Future of football teams now under threat

Lindsay Sharp, who runs AM Soccer in Cupar, said: “There are a few things we want to do but cant because the outdoor all-weather pitch is closed.

“The immediate problem is the over-35s used to play on a Friday night but no longer can.

“There are about 35 members who play in a league against other teams.

“But now there’s a danger it will all fizzle out and not exist.”

Discussions have also been held about setting up a ladies team, said Lindsay.

“The problem there is the ladies’ league plays at 2pm on a Sunday and we can’t offer that,” he said.

“We’re a community football club and have teams involving various age groups.

“We’ve not been able to restart four of these teams after lockdown because there’s nowhere for them to go.”

Swimming club supports longer opening hours

Helen McGeorge, president of Cupar and District Swimming Club, is also alarmed by the reduction in opening hours.

The club trains at Cupar Sports Centre.

And while their training times haven’t been affected by the cuts, they are worried the community isn’t getting the access it needs.

Helen said: “We’re very grateful to get our training time back.

“But we’re conscious that Cupar Sports Centre is shut over parts of the working day.

“That’s also the case during the school holidays.

“We support longer opening hours because it would provide young people, families and the wider public greater opportunities for participation in sport.

“Throughout the pandemic the importance of physical and mental wellbeing was really emphasised.

“There’s also the issue of parity. Cupar has reduced hours but other sports centre’s don’t.”

‘Ridiculous situation’

Sunday’s protest at Cupar Sports Centre was organised by community council chairwoman Gina Logan.

Gina is also a swimming teacher and is concerned about the effect of the ongoing reduction in hours.

She said: “This ridiculous situation cannot be allowed to continue.

“When Dundee is without a pool, there is more need than ever for access to pools in north east Fife.”

Gina has the backing of north east Fife councillors and MSP Willie Rennie.

Mr Rennie said reduced services were “the road to ruin”.

Opening hours reflect available staffing levels

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said it is trying to keep a range of provision despite financial challenges and the impact of the pandemic.

Chief executive Emma Walker said: “The operating hours at Cupar Sports Centre and East Sands Leisure Centre, which have been in effect since October 2020, reflect available staffing levels as well as usual customer demand.”

Ms Walker said the trust worked with others, including sports councils and St Andrews University to ensure services.

And she added: “The trust is also working with East Fife Sports Council, Cupar and District Swimming Club and Bell Baxter High School to increase training opportunities where possible.”