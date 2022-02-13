Cupar Sports Centre: Protest as cuts to opening hours hit footballers and swimmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cupar Sports Centre: Protest as cuts to opening hours hit footballers and swimmers

By Claire Warrender
February 13 2022, 4.40pm
The protest at Cupar Sports Centre. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Football is on hold for Cupar youngsters thanks to opening hours’ cuts at the town’s sports centre.

AM Soccer has been unable to restart games for younger members of the community because the pitch is closed on Sunday afternoons.

And plans to set up a ladies team are also on ice for the same reason.

Club members were among dozens of locals who protested the reduced hours at a gathering outside the centre on Sunday.

Families and older people who enjoy a daily swim also joined the demonstration amid claims they are getting a raw deal.

Cupar sports centre
Three generations effected by the closures, Gina Logan, four-year-old grandson Matthew Logan, 4, and James Logan. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Cupar Sports Centre is only open 65 hours a week, compared to 90 hours at other Fife leisure centres.

It is closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm on weekdays and shuts at 2pm on a Sunday.

Locals are now urging Fife Sports and Leisure Trust to rethink their decision amid fears it could impact on their physical and mental health.

Future of football teams now under threat

Lindsay Sharp, who runs AM Soccer in Cupar, said: “There are a few things we want to do but cant because the outdoor all-weather pitch is closed.

“The immediate problem is the over-35s used to play on a Friday night but no longer can.

“There are about 35 members who play in a league against other teams.

“But now there’s a danger it will all fizzle out and not exist.”

Discussions have also been held about setting up a ladies team, said Lindsay.

“The problem there is the ladies’ league plays at 2pm on a Sunday and we can’t offer that,” he said.

“We’re a community football club and have teams involving various age groups.

“We’ve not been able to restart four of these teams after lockdown because there’s nowhere for them to go.”

Cupar Sports Centre
Protestors at Cupar Sports Centre. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Swimming club supports longer opening hours

Helen McGeorge, president of Cupar and District Swimming Club, is also alarmed by the reduction in opening hours.

The club trains at Cupar Sports Centre.

And while their training times haven’t been affected by the cuts, they are worried the community isn’t getting the access it needs.

Helen said: “We’re very grateful to get our training time back.

“But we’re conscious that Cupar Sports Centre is shut over parts of the working day.

“That’s also the case during the school holidays.

“We support longer opening hours because it would provide young people, families and the wider public greater opportunities for participation in sport.

“Throughout the pandemic the importance of physical and mental wellbeing was really emphasised.

“There’s also the issue of parity. Cupar has reduced hours but other sports centre’s don’t.”

‘Ridiculous situation’

Sunday’s protest at Cupar Sports Centre was organised by community council chairwoman Gina Logan.

Gina is also a swimming teacher and is concerned about the effect of the ongoing reduction in hours.

She said: “This ridiculous situation cannot be allowed to continue.

Gina Logan
Swimming instructor and community council chairwoman Gina Logan. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“When Dundee is without a pool, there is more need than ever for access to pools in north east Fife.”

Gina has the backing of north east Fife councillors and MSP Willie Rennie.

Mr Rennie said reduced services were “the road to ruin”.

Opening hours reflect available staffing levels

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said it is trying to keep a range of provision despite financial challenges and the impact of the pandemic.

Chief executive Emma Walker said: “The operating hours at Cupar Sports Centre and East Sands Leisure Centre, which have been in effect since October 2020, reflect available staffing levels as well as usual customer demand.”

Ms Walker said the trust worked with others, including sports councils and St Andrews University to ensure services.

And she added: “The trust is also working with East Fife Sports Council, Cupar and District Swimming Club and Bell Baxter High School to increase training opportunities where possible.”

