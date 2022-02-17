‘Nothing is being done’: Kirkcaldy man in public protest over housing issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Nothing is being done’: Kirkcaldy man in public protest over housing issues

By Katy Scott
February 17 2022, 1.06pm Updated: February 17 2022, 1.07pm
William says Fife Council is ignoring his pleas for better housing.
William says Fife Council is ignoring his pleas for better housing.

A Kirkcaldy man has been protesting against Fife Council for the last three weeks as he claims officials are preventing him from accessing adequate housing.

William Kelly, 51, says his current flat is not suitable due to his physical and mental health problems, which include sciatica, nerve damage and heart problems.

He says all of these conditions mean he is on 21 tablets a day and cannot continue to trek up the stairs to his flat.

Mr Kelly claims he has been waiting for appropriate ground floor accommodation for over nine months.

William has been protesting against the council around Kirkcaldy for the last few weeks.

He says he has to climb 21 steps to enter the property, adding that his current living situation cannot continue long term.

Fife Council has said it is making every effort to find suitable housing but stressed this “can take time”.

William has now taken to protesting against the council around Kirkcaldy, most recently outside its offices at Kirkcaldy Town House.

“My carer has been phoning them since November,” said William.

“I’ve tried phoning the police and my MP has tried to contact them, but nothing is being done.

“I’ve never been in trouble, so I don’t understand why they’re saying I can’t get a house in Kirkcaldy.

“Nobody comes to see me, no one contacts me. They just they’re killing me slowly.”

‘I can’t keep going on like this’

He fears he may not secure appropriate accommodation anytime soon, claiming he has had no guidance from the council on his case.

William said: “I’ve been protesting against them around Kirkcaldy for the last few weeks but they’ve still not contacted me.

William has been protesting around Kirkcaldy as a last resort to force the council to act.

“Whenever I have gotten through to my case worker, they keep saying there’s nothing they can do.

“I can’t keep going on like this.

“When I get off bus, I have to go up 45 steps then another 21 once I’m in the building.

“It’s just not right.”

Housing manager Joan Lamie says Fife Council is working with William to find him a home that best meets his needs.

She added: “This can take time and, in the meantime, we have provided Mr Kelly with temporary accommodation.

“We are making every effort to find suitable housing and Mr Kelly is being kept up to date with progress.”

