‘Nothing is being done’: Kirkcaldy man in public protest over housing issues

A Kirkcaldy man has been protesting against Fife Council for the last three weeks as he claims officials are preventing him from accessing adequate housing.

William Kelly, 51, says his current flat is not suitable due to his physical and mental health problems, which include sciatica, nerve damage and heart problems.

He says all of these conditions mean he is on 21 tablets a day and cannot continue to trek up the stairs to his flat.

Mr Kelly claims he has been waiting for appropriate ground floor accommodation for over nine months.

He says he has to climb 21 steps to enter the property, adding that his current living situation cannot continue long term.

Fife Council has said it is making every effort to find suitable housing but stressed this “can take time”.

William has now taken to protesting against the council around Kirkcaldy, most recently outside its offices at Kirkcaldy Town House.

“My carer has been phoning them since November,” said William.

“I’ve tried phoning the police and my MP has tried to contact them, but nothing is being done.

“I’ve never been in trouble, so I don’t understand why they’re saying I can’t get a house in Kirkcaldy.

“Nobody comes to see me, no one contacts me. They just they’re killing me slowly.”

‘I can’t keep going on like this’

He fears he may not secure appropriate accommodation anytime soon, claiming he has had no guidance from the council on his case.

William said: “I’ve been protesting against them around Kirkcaldy for the last few weeks but they’ve still not contacted me.

“Whenever I have gotten through to my case worker, they keep saying there’s nothing they can do.

“I can’t keep going on like this.

“When I get off bus, I have to go up 45 steps then another 21 once I’m in the building.

“It’s just not right.”

Housing manager Joan Lamie says Fife Council is working with William to find him a home that best meets his needs.

She added: “This can take time and, in the meantime, we have provided Mr Kelly with temporary accommodation.

“We are making every effort to find suitable housing and Mr Kelly is being kept up to date with progress.”