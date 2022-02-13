Fife twinning group urges diplomacy as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to mount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife twinning group urges diplomacy as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to mount

By Neil Henderson
February 13 2022, 4.49pm Updated: February 13 2022, 4.52pm
A Fife twinning group with connections with Ukraine has voiced its concerns as tensions between the country and Russia continue to mount.

Diplomatic efforts by several nations are continuing in a desperate bit to ease hostilities between the two countries.

However with American president Jo Biden defending his decision today to withdraw US diplomatic staff from its embassy in Kyiv as fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to grow.

Growing tension

America and the UK are among a number of countries who have now urged their nationals to get out of Ukraine without delay.

People hold flares in Maidan Square as Ukrainians march in solidarity against Russian aggression.

President Putin has, however, continued to deny any intention to invade Ukraine despite an estimated 100,000 Russian troops currently positioned close to the boarder.

As talks between the Kremlin and the west continue, some airline companies have now cancelled flights to Ukraine or diverted them elsewhere due to the unstable situation.

A post from the Newport (Fife) and Zolotarrevo Twinning Association on its social media this week expressed the group’s concern over the worsening situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Heartfelt message of support

In a heartfelt message the group wrote: “To the people of Zolotarevo, your friends in Scotland wish you to know that our thoughts and sympathies are with you in Zolotarevo at this time of anxiety and concern for Ukraine and your people.

“We hope that through wise counsel and good diplomacy there will be a better understanding between all concerned and that peace will prevail.

“Unfortunately, opportunities for mutual visits between Newport and Zolotarevo have been few in recent years.

“Despite this, our fellow feeling remains and with that our hopes for a peaceful future and greater international co-operation and understanding.

“Our good wishes to you.”

Tensions remain high in the region with many humanitarian groups predicting widespread human suffering and displacement if an invasion is mounted.

