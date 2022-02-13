Fife twinning group urges diplomacy as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to mount

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife twinning group with connections with Ukraine has voiced its concerns as tensions between the country and Russia continue to mount.

Diplomatic efforts by several nations are continuing in a desperate bit to ease hostilities between the two countries.

However with American president Jo Biden defending his decision today to withdraw US diplomatic staff from its embassy in Kyiv as fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to grow.

Growing tension

America and the UK are among a number of countries who have now urged their nationals to get out of Ukraine without delay.

President Putin has, however, continued to deny any intention to invade Ukraine despite an estimated 100,000 Russian troops currently positioned close to the boarder.

As talks between the Kremlin and the west continue, some airline companies have now cancelled flights to Ukraine or diverted them elsewhere due to the unstable situation.

A post from the Newport (Fife) and Zolotarrevo Twinning Association on its social media this week expressed the group’s concern over the worsening situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Heartfelt message of support

In a heartfelt message the group wrote: “To the people of Zolotarevo, your friends in Scotland wish you to know that our thoughts and sympathies are with you in Zolotarevo at this time of anxiety and concern for Ukraine and your people.

“We hope that through wise counsel and good diplomacy there will be a better understanding between all concerned and that peace will prevail.

“Unfortunately, opportunities for mutual visits between Newport and Zolotarevo have been few in recent years.

“Despite this, our fellow feeling remains and with that our hopes for a peaceful future and greater international co-operation and understanding.

“Our good wishes to you.”

Tensions remain high in the region with many humanitarian groups predicting widespread human suffering and displacement if an invasion is mounted.