New B&M store including garden centre approved for Glenrothes

A new B&M store including a garden centre in Glenrothes has been given the green light by planners.

The budget retail giant will now push on with its proposal to transform the former Buzz Bingo building in Flemington Road, just yards from its current smaller store.

B&M Retail Ltd purchased the property in January 2021, ahead of the bingo operator announcing it was to close just two months later.

Expanding into bigger premises will provide approximately 60 full and part time jobs, with all existing staff transferring over to the new store.

New garden centre

The expansion will involve turning the bingo hall car park into a new external garden centre.

However, despite the loss of some parking for the garden centre, the proposal includes retaining 68 spaces in front of the store.

A further 85 spaces for customers will also be retained at the rear of the property.

In its approval, Fife Council has stipulated a minimum of 10 disabled parking spaces and at least four ELV charging points must be provided.

B&M, which has over 650 stores across the UK, indicated in its original planning application that it was keen to expand its operations in the town stating that “a bigger space was needed”.

It added: “Despite the store trading well, the reduced size limits the company’s ability to offer its full product range.”

In his approval of the plans, Derek Simpson, head of planning at Fife Council, said the bigger store “would be of economic benefit to the area.”

Economic benefit to the area

He also added the development will not cause any detrimental impacts on the operation of other commercial premises within the wider secondary shopping area or road safety.

In addition the move into the vacant bingo hall will respect the character and appearance of the building and its surroundings.

With approval now granted the development is expected to be finished before the end of 2022.