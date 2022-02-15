New B&M store including garden centre approved for Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

New B&M store including garden centre approved for Glenrothes

By Neil Henderson
February 15 2022, 11.29am Updated: February 16 2022, 9.15am
The new, larger store will also include a garden centre.
The new, larger store will also include a garden centre.

A new B&M store including a garden centre in Glenrothes has been given the green light by planners.

The budget retail giant will now push on with its proposal to transform the former Buzz Bingo building in Flemington Road, just yards from its current smaller store.

B&M Retail Ltd purchased the property in January 2021, ahead of the bingo operator announcing it was to close just two months later.

The bingo operator pulled out of the building in Flemington Road in March 2021.

Expanding into bigger premises will provide approximately 60 full and part time jobs, with all existing staff transferring over to the new store.

New garden centre

The expansion will involve turning the bingo hall car park into a new external garden centre.

However, despite the loss of some parking for the garden centre, the proposal includes retaining 68 spaces in front of  the store.

A further 85 spaces for customers will also be retained at the rear of the property.

The new B&M will provided around 60 jobs with all staff able to transfer from the existing store.

In its approval, Fife Council has stipulated a minimum of 10 disabled parking spaces and at least four ELV charging points must be provided.

B&M, which has over 650 stores across the UK, indicated in its original planning application that it was keen to expand its operations in the town stating that “a bigger space was needed”.

It added: “Despite the store trading well, the reduced size limits the company’s ability to offer its full product range.”

In his approval of the plans, Derek Simpson, head of planning at Fife Council, said the bigger store “would be of economic benefit to the area.”

Economic benefit to the area

He also added the development will not cause any detrimental impacts on the operation of other commercial premises within the wider secondary shopping area or road safety.

In addition the move into the vacant bingo hall will respect the character and appearance of the building and its surroundings.

With approval now granted the development is expected to be finished before the end of 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier