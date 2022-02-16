Delays on A92 near Lochgelly after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are facing delays on the A92 near Lochgelly in Fife after a three vehicle crash.

It happened on the northbound carriageway on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident.

Motorists in the area have reported long tailbacks with Traffic Scotland saying drivers face 20-minute waits to get past.

UPDATE❗️⌚️14:45#A92 incident RTC on the A92 northbound/eastbound at Lochgelly – lane 2 is closed. Traffic queuing on approach – delays approx 20 mins. Please #TakeCare @NETrunkRoads @FifeCouncil pic.twitter.com/ZcoUQGi8yM — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 16, 2022

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of a three-car crash on the A92 near the Lochgelly Interchange at around 2.40pm on Wednesday, 16 February, 2022.

“No injuries were reported”