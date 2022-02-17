Man in hospital after car overturns near Fife village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Man in hospital after car overturns near Fife village

By Alasdair Clark
February 17 2022, 10.39am Updated: February 17 2022, 1.37pm
The incident happened shortly before 7am on Thursday
One man has been taken to hospital for treatment after locals reported a car had overturned on the B9131 near Dunino in East Neuk, Fife.

Police confirmed they attended the single-vehicle crash scene at around 6.55am on Thursday February 17, with passers-by also reporting an ambulance in attendance.

Recovery of the vehicle involved in the incident was arranged after a man was taken to hospital, officers say.

His current condition is unknown.

The crash took place on the B9131 near Dunino, which runs between Anstruther and St Andrews.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.55am on Thursday February 17, police were called to the B9131 at Dunino, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment and recovery was arranged.”

