Man in hospital after car overturns near Fife village

One man has been taken to hospital for treatment after locals reported a car had overturned on the B9131 near Dunino in East Neuk, Fife.

Police confirmed they attended the single-vehicle crash scene at around 6.55am on Thursday February 17, with passers-by also reporting an ambulance in attendance.

Recovery of the vehicle involved in the incident was arranged after a man was taken to hospital, officers say.

His current condition is unknown.

The crash took place on the B9131 near Dunino, which runs between Anstruther and St Andrews.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.55am on Thursday February 17, police were called to the B9131 at Dunino, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment and recovery was arranged.”