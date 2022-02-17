Man in hospital after car overturns near Fife village By Alasdair Clark February 17 2022, 10.39am Updated: February 17 2022, 1.37pm The incident happened shortly before 7am on Thursday [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up One man has been taken to hospital for treatment after locals reported a car had overturned on the B9131 near Dunino in East Neuk, Fife. Police confirmed they attended the single-vehicle crash scene at around 6.55am on Thursday February 17, with passers-by also reporting an ambulance in attendance. Recovery of the vehicle involved in the incident was arranged after a man was taken to hospital, officers say. His current condition is unknown. The crash took place on the B9131 near Dunino, which runs between Anstruther and St Andrews. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.55am on Thursday February 17, police were called to the B9131 at Dunino, following a report of a one-vehicle crash. “One man was taken to hospital for treatment and recovery was arranged.” Car crashes into Cowdenbeath railway bridge prompting delays Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Family pays tribute to ‘well-liked local man’ who died in crash Fife attempted murder probe after man found seriously injured in Leslie Police bid to trace man last seen near Forth Road Bridge in early hours Man in hospital as police in Leslie probe reports of an assault