‘Exciting’ discovery at Fife opencast coal mine as 1970s road uncovered By Alasdair Clark February 19 2022, 1.11pm Updated: February 20 2022, 8.29am The uncovered road in Fife [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ‘Selfish’ bikers trespassing at former Fife coal mine risk serious injury, developer claims Plans for Fife ecotherapy hub move forward but site security tightened after incidents Efforts to tackle ‘Irn Bru’ burn part of Fife opencast regeneration Lassodie: Rise and fall of 1,500-person Fife village where ‘nothing is left’