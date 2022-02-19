16-year-old male charged in connection with Tayport armed robbery By Katy Scott February 19 2022, 3.35pm Updated: February 19 2022, 3.40pm Police were called to the premises in Tayport on Friday night. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 16-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Tayport. Police were called to a premises on Castle Street, Tayport at around 7:30pm on Friday. They confirmed there were no injuries following the incident, however the 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson: “Police were called around 7.30pm on Friday, 18 February, 2022 following the report of an armed robbery at a premises on Castle Street, Tayport. “Officers attended and there were no injuries. “A 16-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, 21 February, 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man, 57, arrested as ‘armed police’ attend incident in Dundee’s West End Police search for two males a year after aspiring lawyer stabbed to death Boy, 13, and two others charged over Dundee city centre fire Police hunt for man who assaulted a 24-year-old in Perth attempted robbery