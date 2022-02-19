16-year-old male charged in connection with Tayport armed robbery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Tayport.

Police were called to a premises on Castle Street, Tayport at around 7:30pm on Friday.

They confirmed there were no injuries following the incident, however the 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “Police were called around 7.30pm on Friday, 18 February, 2022 following the report of an armed robbery at a premises on Castle Street, Tayport.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries.

“A 16-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, 21 February, 2022.