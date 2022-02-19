Emergency crews attend two-vehicle crash in Fife village By Katy Scott February 19 2022, 7.50pm Updated: February 19 2022, 8.03pm The two vehicles crashed in the Fife village. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in Strathmiglo on Saturday evening. The fire service, police and an ambulance were called to the scene of the crash on Old Perth Road at around 5:30pm on Saturday. It is currently unclear if there were any injuries following the crash in the Fife village. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 5.30pm on Saturday, February 19, to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Old Perth Road in Strathmiglo. “Officers are currently in attendance. “The Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.41pm to a crash near Strathmiglo. “Two appliances attended.” The spokesperson confirmed the fire service was no longer in attendance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Woman seriously injured in Dundee city centre crash Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Dundee 16-year-old male charged in connection with Tayport armed robbery Family home ‘destroyed’ after 400-year-old oak tree crashes through roof