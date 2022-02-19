Emergency crews attend two-vehicle crash in Fife village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in Strathmiglo on Saturday evening.

The fire service, police and an ambulance were called to the scene of the crash on Old Perth Road at around 5:30pm on Saturday.

It is currently unclear if there were any injuries following the crash in the Fife village.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 5.30pm on Saturday, February 19, to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Old Perth Road in Strathmiglo.

“Officers are currently in attendance.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.41pm to a crash near Strathmiglo.

“Two appliances attended.”

The spokesperson confirmed the fire service was no longer in attendance.