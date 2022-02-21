Kirkcaldy street sealed off by police after man found injured By Alasdair Clark February 21 2022, 2.14pm Updated: February 21 2022, 2.46pm A man was found injured and taken to hospital. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A street in Kirkcaldy has been sealed off by police after a man was found injured. An investigation is under way on Veronica Crescent, after officers descended on the scene at around 9am on Monday. Detectives were seen going door-to-door questioning residents on the street. An alleyway leading from Sycamore Avenue to Veronica Crescent in the Fife town is also cordoned off to the public. Police arrived shortly after 9am. One neighbour told The Courier she believes a man in his 60s occupies the address where police activity is focused. A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers are trying to work out what happened to the victim. She said: “We were called around 9am on Monday to a report of a man found injured in the Veronica Crescent area of Kirkcaldy. “He has been taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Glenrothes crash leaves girl, 8, with serious leg injury Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Rapists and abusers will be ‘hunted down’ says Fife top cop after detectives secure 112 years of jail time in 18 months Fife attempted murder probe after man found seriously injured in Leslie ‘Nothing is being done’: Kirkcaldy man in public protest over housing issues Man, 57, arrested as ‘armed police’ attend incident in Dundee’s West End