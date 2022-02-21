Kirkcaldy street sealed off by police after man found injured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A street in Kirkcaldy has been sealed off by police after a man was found injured.

An investigation is under way on Veronica Crescent, after officers descended on the scene at around 9am on Monday.

Detectives were seen going door-to-door questioning residents on the street.

An alleyway leading from Sycamore Avenue to Veronica Crescent in the Fife town is also cordoned off to the public.

One neighbour told The Courier she believes a man in his 60s occupies the address where police activity is focused.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers are trying to work out what happened to the victim.

She said: “We were called around 9am on Monday to a report of a man found injured in the Veronica Crescent area of Kirkcaldy.

“He has been taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”