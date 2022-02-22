Car, wedding ring and designer watches stolen from Dunfermline home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car, wedding ring and designer watches have been stolen from a Dunfermline couple.

Elaine and Robert Penman arrived at their Fife home after night away in Edinburgh to find their house had been ransacked by thieves.

The heartbroken couple noticed immediately as their black Seat Leon was missing from their driveway when they returned at around 3pm on Sunday.

Then they noticed their back door had been smashed and jewellery stolen – including Elaine’s gold wedding band and several watches.

‘Sickened’

Elaine, 48, said: “We arrived home on Sunday and my husband noticed the car was missing – we initially assumed that our son had taken it.

“It has been a really hard few days.

“I’m sickened that this happened. It’s truly disgusting how someone can do this. Lots of sentimental jewellery has been taken.

“I can’t quite believe this is happening to us. You hear of things like this but don’t think it will happen to you.”

Following the theft from the Lochy Rise area of Dunfermline, the couple’s relatives have been sharing photos of the car on social media.

Police have also been informed but neither the car or jewellery have been found.

“When police came to do fingerprints they noticed we had an extra security seal on our windows, meaning that it must have taken extreme force for the glass to break the way it did,” Elaine said.

“There have been a few safety concerns in the area lately, apparently people have been trying [to open] doors.

“It’s really scary, I can’t believe this has happened.

“I am just glad that we weren’t in and nobody was hurt – that’s the only thing keeping me going right now.

“This could have been so much worse.”

Break-in

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a report has been received following a report of a break-in to a property and the theft of a Seat Leon car from the Lochy Rise area of Dunfermline.

“Watches were also reported stolen.

“The incident is believed to have taken place overnight between Saturday February 19, and Sunday February 20.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Police Scotland on 101.