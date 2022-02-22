Burst water pipe floods Kirkcaldy street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A burst water pipe flooded part of a Kirkcaldy street on Tuesday, leaving the area waterlogged.

Scottish Water say engineers will attend to fix the issue, caused by a blocked pipe, on Wednesday.

Pictures taken in the Oriel Road area of the Fife town showed water flowing from the burst pipe as people tried to cross the road.

It comes after a warning about surface water posing a danger to motorists across Fife on Tuesday morning due to heavy rain overnight.

Asked about the burst pipe, a Scottish Water spokesman said: “Scottish Water are aware of a blocked surface water pipe at the junction between Balmoral Drive and Oriel Road.

“A team is scheduled to attend tomorrow afternoon to investigate and clear the blockage.

“We would like to thank residents for reporting this to us and for their patience while we work to resolve the issue.”