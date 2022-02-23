Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash blocks Lochgelly road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash that blocked a road in the centre of Lochgelly.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Main Street, close to the junction with Cartmore Road and Lumphinnans Road, at around 6.45am on Wednesday.

The collision involved a white van and a small car, with images from the scene showing the smaller vehicle had sustained damage.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: ” At around 6.45am on Wednesday, police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, Lochgelly.

Casualty taken to Victoria Hospital

“One man has been taken to Victoria Hospital following the crash. Inquiries are ongoing”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says two appliances were sent to the scene – just yards from the Fife town’s fire station – with firefighters assisting police.

The incident affected several Stagecoach bus services through the area, but the operator confirmed things were returning to normal about two hours later.

Lumphinnans road is open services will return to normal — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) February 23, 2022