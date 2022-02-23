Fife homeowner claims Newport garage plan rejected to ‘win votes from locals’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A homeowner whose garage plans were refused over fears it would block river views has claimed councillors made the decision to gain votes.

Newport-on-Tay resident Adam Henderson had hoped to erect a separate one and a half storey building next to a property with views of the River Tay but elected members of Fife Council voted to reject his plans.

Claims of ‘political motivation’

Planning officials had recommended approval but members of the north east Fife planning committee unanimously refused in the interests of “visual amenity”.

Mr Henderson has now appealed to the Scottish Government, claiming none of the reasons put forward against the Tay Street proposal are valid.

He also called into question the motivation of Liberal Democrat councillors on the committee.

A statement on behalf of Mr Henderson by Archid Architects said: “At committee, there were questions from six councillors, five of whom are Liberal Democrats.

“With so many objections from residents in Liberal Democrat seats and local elections coming up in May, it is perhaps understandable that the Liberal Democrat group would take a stand.

“However, it was shocking to hear some of the questions and the way they led the discussion.

“Regarding views in particular, the convener of the committee [Donald Lothian] was apparently unaware that planning cannot protect views through your neighbour’s property and questioning whether there was a ‘need for this building’.”

The people who buy these houses here have bought these houses for a reason, and that’s the views. SNP councillor David MacDiarmid

Councillors said rejecting the garage would safeguard the character and appearance of the Newport-on-Tay Conservation Area.

Commenting at the January meeting, SNP councillor David MacDiarmid had said: “The people who buy these houses here have bought these houses for a reason, and that’s the views.”

The Archid Architects statement added: “This application has been unduly delayed in reaching committee and unfairly refused due to a politically motivated group of councillors.

“It has been subject to various objections, none of which are valid in planning terms.”

The appeal has again attracted criticism from those living locally, many of whom had spoken at the original committee.

The Liberal Democrat group in Fife say the claims are untrue and the plan was refused on legitimate grounds.

Responding to the applicant’s claims, Tay Bridgehead Liberal Democrat councillor Jonny Tepp said: “That is a serious accusation and we would be in breach of the councillors’ code of conduct if it were true which it isn’t.

“We believe that there were concerns about the proposal across the political spectrum, and that there were grounds to refuse the application in terms of Fife Council’s policies.

“East Newport has designated conservation area status.”