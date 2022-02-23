Fife homeowner claims Newport garage plan rejected to ‘win votes from locals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife homeowner claims Newport garage plan rejected to ‘win votes from locals’

By Jake Keith
February 23 2022, 5.23pm
Councillors said the building on Tay Street would obstruct views.
Councillors said the building on Tay Street would obstruct views.

A homeowner whose garage plans were refused over fears it would block river views has claimed councillors made the decision to gain votes.

Newport-on-Tay resident Adam Henderson had hoped to erect a separate one and a half storey building next to a property with views of the River Tay but elected members of Fife Council voted to reject his plans.

Claims of ‘political motivation’

Planning officials had recommended approval but members of the north east Fife planning committee unanimously refused in the interests of “visual amenity”.

Mr Henderson has now appealed to the Scottish Government, claiming none of the reasons put forward against the Tay Street proposal are valid.

He also called into question the motivation of Liberal Democrat councillors on the committee.

A statement on behalf of Mr Henderson by Archid Architects said: “At committee, there were questions from six councillors, five of whom are Liberal Democrats.

The garage would have been built in Newport-on-Tay.

“With so many objections from residents in Liberal Democrat seats and local elections coming up in May, it is perhaps understandable that the Liberal Democrat group would take a stand.

“However, it was shocking to hear some of the questions and the way they led the discussion.

“Regarding views in particular, the convener of the committee [Donald Lothian] was apparently unaware that planning cannot protect views through your neighbour’s property and questioning whether there was a ‘need for this building’.”

The people who buy these houses here have bought these houses for a reason, and that’s the views.

SNP councillor David MacDiarmid 

Councillors said rejecting the garage would safeguard the character and appearance of the Newport-on-Tay Conservation Area.

Commenting at the January meeting, SNP councillor David MacDiarmid had said: “The people who buy these houses here have bought these houses for a reason, and that’s the views.”

Neighbours complained that a one and a half storey structure next to the Tay Street property would block views.

The Archid Architects statement added: “This application has been unduly delayed in reaching committee and unfairly refused due to a politically motivated group of councillors.

“It has been subject to various objections, none of which are valid in planning terms.”

The appeal has again attracted criticism from those living locally, many of whom had spoken at the original committee.

The Liberal Democrat group in Fife say the claims are untrue and the plan was refused on legitimate grounds.

Councillor Jonny Tepp says the accusations against Liberal Democrat councillors are untrue.

Responding to the applicant’s claims, Tay Bridgehead Liberal Democrat councillor Jonny Tepp said: “That is a serious accusation and we would be in breach of the councillors’ code of conduct if it were true which it isn’t.

“We believe that there were concerns about the proposal across the political spectrum, and that there were grounds to refuse the application in terms of Fife Council’s policies.

“East Newport has designated conservation area status.”

Motorist goes on trial accused of causing cycling Fife grandfather’s death

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier