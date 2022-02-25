Anger as £400 worth of church property removed from Kirkcaldy community centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anger as £400 worth of church property removed from Kirkcaldy community centre

By Claire Warrender
February 25 2022, 9.03am Updated: February 25 2022, 1.52pm
Anne Sinclair has called for an investigation. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

A Fife church lost property worth hundreds of pounds when its base was turned into a Covid testing centre.

Fife Council removed crystal glasses, vases and plates from Overton Community Centre in Kirkcaldy, to make way for testing.

But the items belonging to the Crystal Light Spiritual Church have now gone missing.

Overton Community Centre in Kirkcaldy. Picture Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

A locked cabinet, boxes of Christmas decorations and other items, thought to be worth around £400, have also disappeared.

Church secretary Anne Sinclair said many were gifts and were irreplaceable.

She has now called for a full investigation into the incident.

And she said: “This is a disgraceful action taken by Fife Council and shows no respect at all for the private property of another.”

Council changed the locks

The church began using Overton Community Centre for their weekly meetings in August 2019.

However, unknown to members, an arrangement with a local management committee came to an end in early 2020 and the keys were returned to the council.

When lockdown hit, it was decided to use the building as a testing centre and rooms were cleared.

Anne Sinclair. Picture Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

According to Anne, the church only found out when they went to collect their property several months later.

She said: “The council changed the locks on the external doors of the premises.

“When we were finally allowed in, we found our keys didn’t operate the locked cupboard where our property was stored.”

Some of the items eventually turned up at another community centre, mixed in with items belonging to other groups.

However, others remain missing.

Fife Council apology

Fife Council has apologised and has pledged to carry out a full search.

Shona Bellfield, community use team manager, said: “Until early 2020, Overton Community Centre was managed by local people through a management committee.

“But that arrangement came to an end and the keys were returned to us.

We’re very sorry that this has happened.”

“While we were gathering contact information on the groups who had been using the centre, the country was placed into lockdown and the centre needed to be cleared at very short notice so that it could be used as a Covid-19 testing centre.

“All items that were removed were placed in storage.

“Unfortunately, we hadn’t been able to identify who they belonged to beforehand.

“We’re very sorry that this has happened.

“We’ve been in touch with the church secretary to apologise and to ask for a full list of the items that were being stored in the centre.

“Once we have that we’ll be able to conduct a full search.

“The circumstances that led to this were very challenging, but there are lessons to be learned.

“We’ll be reviewing our processes to make sure this can’t happen again.”

