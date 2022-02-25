Cupar Sports Centre: Award-winning swimming instructor sacked after opening hours protest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A swimming instructor who protested against reduced opening hours at Cupar Sports Centre has been sacked.

Gina Logan organised a demonstration against the cuts on February 13.

And around 60 people, including members of Cupar’s football and swimming clubs, turned up with placards and banners.

However, three days later Gina was shocked to receive a phone call from Fife Sports and Leisure Trust telling her her services were no longer required.

The award-winning instructor had worked with Fife Council and then the trust for more than 50 years and has an MBE for services to sport in Scotland.

Despite her service, she says she was given no reason for her abrupt dismissal.

But she is convinced it is because of the protest.

“I worked for 55 years and all I got was a two-minute phone call,” she said.

“It was a shock.”

‘Haven’t said anything that’s not true’

Cupar Sports Centre has only been open for 65 hours a week since October 2020, compared to 90 hours at other Fife leisure centres.

And it is closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm most weekdays.

The trust said it had had to make difficult decisions on opening hours due to financial challenges and the impact of the pandemic.

But many people in Cupar feel they are getting a raw deal and are calling for equity with other towns.

Gina, who taught at Cupar for 12 years, is at the forefront of the campaign.

However, she did not expect her involvement to affect her job.

“I haven’t said anything that’s not true,” she said.

“It’s true it’s not open. It should be open and we want equality.

“I never said it was a rubbish place to work.

“If they had a problem with it, why did they not just phone me to have a chat?”

It is understood another teacher has already been approached to take over Gina’s regular Friday class.

‘I’ll be fighting more than ever now’

Gina has worked as a swimming instructor across Fife over the years.

And she trained many of the swimming teachers who now work in the region.

She has also worked with swimmers at the highest level, including Scotland’s most successful ever aquatics team at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2016, which won 12 medals.

Gina is a life member of Cupar and District Swimming Club and of Scottish Swimming.

And she is chairwoman of Cupar and District Community Council.

While she is extremely angry at her dismissal, she remains undeterred in her campaign.

“I’ll be fighting more than ever now,” she said.

“I’m sad a career like mine has come to an end like this but the ridiculous situation at Cupar Sports Centre can’t be allowed to continue.”

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust ‘working to ensure services’

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust declined to comment on Gina’s situation.

But chief executive Emma Walker said the opening hours reflect available staffing and customer demand.

Ms Walker said the trust worked with others, including sports councils and St Andrews University to ensure services.

And she added: “The trust is also working with East Fife Sports Council, Cupar and District Swimming Club and Bell Baxter High School to increase training opportunities where possible.”