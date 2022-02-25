Cupar Sports Centre: Award-winning swimming instructor sacked after opening hours protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cupar Sports Centre: Award-winning swimming instructor sacked after opening hours protest

By Claire Warrender
February 25 2022, 1.13pm
Gina was sacked after the Cupar Sports Centre protest
Gina Logan. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A swimming instructor who protested against reduced opening hours at Cupar Sports Centre has been sacked.

Gina Logan organised a demonstration against the cuts on February 13.

And around 60 people, including members of Cupar’s football and swimming clubs, turned up with placards and banners.

The protest at Cupar Sports Centre on February 13. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

However, three days later Gina was shocked to receive a phone call from Fife Sports and Leisure Trust telling her her services were no longer required.

The award-winning instructor had worked with Fife Council and then the trust for more than 50 years and has an MBE for services to sport in Scotland.

Despite her service, she says she was given no reason for her abrupt dismissal.

But she is convinced it is because of the protest.

“I worked for 55 years and all I got was a two-minute phone call,” she said.

“It was a shock.”

‘Haven’t said anything that’s not true’

Cupar Sports Centre has only been open for 65 hours a week since October 2020, compared to 90 hours at other Fife leisure centres.

And it is closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm most weekdays.

The trust said it had had to make difficult decisions on opening hours due to financial challenges and the impact of the pandemic.

Gina at the protest with grandson Matthew, 4, and son James. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

But many people in Cupar feel they are getting a raw deal and are calling for equity with other towns.

Gina, who taught at Cupar for 12 years, is at the forefront of the campaign.

However, she did not expect her involvement to affect her job.

“I haven’t said anything that’s not true,” she said.

“It’s true it’s not open. It should be open and we want equality.

“I never said it was a rubbish place to work.

“If they had a problem with it, why did they not just phone me to have a chat?”

It is understood another teacher has already been approached to take over Gina’s regular Friday class.

‘I’ll be fighting more than ever now’

Gina has worked as a swimming instructor across Fife over the years.

And she trained many of the swimming teachers who now work in the region.

She has also worked with swimmers at the highest level, including Scotland’s most successful ever aquatics team at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2016, which won 12 medals.

Gina was Commonwealth Games assistant manager with Team Scotland in 2016.

Gina is a life member of Cupar and District Swimming Club and of Scottish Swimming.

And she is chairwoman of Cupar and District Community Council.

While she is extremely angry at her dismissal, she remains undeterred in her campaign.

“I’ll be fighting more than ever now,” she said.

“I’m sad a career like mine has come to an end like this but the ridiculous situation at Cupar Sports Centre can’t be allowed to continue.”

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust ‘working to ensure services’

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust declined to comment on Gina’s situation.

But chief executive Emma Walker said the opening hours reflect available staffing and customer demand.

Ms Walker said the trust worked with others, including sports councils and St Andrews University to ensure services.

And she added: “The trust is also working with East Fife Sports Council, Cupar and District Swimming Club and Bell Baxter High School to increase training opportunities where possible.”

