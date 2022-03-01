‘A living hell’: Wheelie bins set on fire during years of anti-social behaviour in Methil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘A living hell’: Wheelie bins set on fire during years of anti-social behaviour in Methil

By Claire Warrender
March 1 2022, 7.05am Updated: March 1 2022, 9.56am
Ken Caldwell, left, and John O'Brien survey the ashes left after another wheelie bin fire.
Ken Caldwell, left, and John O'Brien survey the ashes left after another wheelie bin fire.

A gang of anti-social teenagers is making life “a living hell” for residents in a Methil street.

Youths gathering at the dam every weekend regularly steal wheelie bins from nearby Steelworks Brae and set them on fire.

And they also throw stones at houses, while bikers tear along footpaths next to the River Leven.

Mr Caldwell, left, and Mr O'Brien want to see and end to anti-social behaviour in Methil.
The councillors are concerned about anti-social behaviour in Methil.

People who live there are reluctant to speak out publicly for fear of the repercussions.

Residents have been verbally, and even physically, abused for airing concerns in the past.

However, two councillors have stepped forward to highlight the issue on their behalf, amid fears the nuisance is now becoming a danger.

Residents are fed up with getting their wheelie bins stolen and set alight.”

Councillor John O’Brien.

SNP members Ken Caldwell and John O’Brien say the disruption has been going on for several years.

And Mr O’Brien said: “The police and fire service are called out every other week to attend to anti-social activity.

“Residents are fed up with getting their wheelie bins stolen and set alight and they’re calling for support.

“Their lives have become a living hell.”

Increased police patrols to address anti-social behaviour in Methil

Mr Caldwell added: “This is a nuisance to the residents but it’s also a danger to the wildlife there – and to the many dogs who are walked in the area.

“There are a number of ways to address the issues and we’re working with the police, the fire service and the council’s safer communities officers to tackle this problem.”

Police are aware of anti-social behaviour in Methil and have increased patrols in the Steelworks Brae area.

And these will continue, along with the use of a mobile CCTV van in a bid to catch those responsible.

Levenmouth Inspector Paul Gillespie encouraged residents to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour via the Police Scotland website or by phoning 111.

Meanwhile, a new focused clampdown will launch later this year.

Mr Gillespie said it would be similar to the highly successful Improving Levenmouth Together initiative, which ran for three years.

Launched in 2018, it involved the police, the fire service, various council departments and voluntary organisations.

Mr Gillespie said: “The project led to a 70% reduction in calls to police with regards to anti-social behaviour between 2018 and 2021, and a 90% reduction in calls regarding off-road motorcycles.”

Engaging with young people

Community police are also trying to engage with young people to help them understand the impact of their behaviour.

And they point them in the direction of a range of activities set up to keep them occupied.

Between 50 and 100 youngsters are already involved in five-a-side football at Levenmouth Academy every Friday night.

This is run by the Coalfield Regeneration Trust’s Game On Scotland project.

And Kingdom Off-Road Motorcycle Club also provides a safe area for biking.

Mr Gillespie added: “Officers are committed to diversion and intervention projects.

“These will assist in providing young people with education and opportunities to thrive.”

