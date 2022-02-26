Man, 58, pronounced dead after Kirkcaldy incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have confirmed a man was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after locals reported the Tesco Express in Kirkcaldy had been blocked off.

Locals reported that the shop was closed to the public as ambulance crews attended to the man who had taken unwell.

It has now been confirmed a 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Kirkcaldy.

While there are no suspicious circumstances, officers said the death would be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy around 11am on Saturday 26 February 2022 to a report a man had taken unwell.

“A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.