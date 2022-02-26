Man, 58, pronounced dead after Kirkcaldy incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 58, pronounced dead after Kirkcaldy incident

By Alasdair Clark
February 26 2022, 12.12pm Updated: February 27 2022, 11.07am
Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife
Police were called around 11am

Police have confirmed a man was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after locals reported the Tesco Express in Kirkcaldy had been blocked off.

Locals reported that the shop was closed to the public as ambulance crews attended to the man who had taken unwell.

It has now been confirmed a 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Kirkcaldy.

While there are no suspicious circumstances, officers said the death would be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy around 11am on Saturday 26 February 2022 to a report a man had taken unwell.

“A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

