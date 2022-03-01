At least 10 vehicles vandalised by yobs on Dunfermline street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At least 10 vehicles are thought to have been damaged by vandals who went on a wrecking spree on a Dunfermline street.

Residents of Arthur Street, in the Headwell area, woke on Saturday to find cars and a van had been scratched.

Owners say their vehicles were left with marks along the bodywork, inflicted by a key or sharp object.

One Arthur Street resident, who does not want to be identified, believes the damage was caused between 1am and 4am on Saturday.

He said: “My car was damaged by a sharp item being run along the side, damaging the paintwork.

“I’ve spoken with a number of other neighbours close by who have also reported similar damage to their vehicles.

“In all, 10 residents have confirmed damage.

“I and several others have now reported the incident to the police.

“It’s just senseless vandalism which will cost everyone time and money to fix.”

Another resident said: “Luckily our two cars are parked off the road so were not targeted, but I’ve spoken to several who have suffered damage.

“What sort of idiot would want to do such thing?”

The vandalism comes just three months after 12 vehicles were daubed with paint a short distance away on Thistle Street and Victoria Terrace.

Police investigation at an ‘early stage’

Police say they have yet to confirm the full extent of the damage, the exact timing of the incidents and the number of vehicles involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a number of cars damaged while parked on Arthur Street in Dunfermline on Sunday, with the damage having been caused sometime previously.

“Inquiries are ongoing and at an early stage.”