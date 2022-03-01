At least 10 vehicles vandalised by yobs on Dunfermline street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

At least 10 vehicles vandalised by yobs on Dunfermline street

By Neil Henderson
March 1 2022, 2.41pm Updated: March 1 2022, 3.32pm
At least 10 vehicles are thought to have been damaged in one night.
At least 10 vehicles are thought to have been damaged in one night.

At least 10 vehicles are thought to have been damaged by vandals who went on a wrecking spree on a Dunfermline street.

Residents of Arthur Street, in the Headwell area, woke on Saturday to find cars and a van had been scratched.

Owners say their vehicles were left with marks along the bodywork, inflicted by a key or sharp object.

One Arthur Street resident, who does not want to be identified, believes the damage was caused between 1am and 4am on Saturday.

He said: “My car was damaged by a sharp item being run along the side, damaging the paintwork.

“I’ve spoken with a number of other neighbours close by who have also reported similar damage to their vehicles.

“In all, 10 residents have confirmed damage.

“I and several others have now reported the incident to the police.

The vehicles were damaged on Arthur Street.
The vehicles were damaged on Arthur Street.

“It’s just senseless vandalism which will cost everyone time and money to fix.”

Another resident said: “Luckily our two cars are parked off the road so were not targeted, but I’ve spoken to several who have suffered damage.

“What sort of idiot would want to do such thing?”

The vandalism comes just three months after 12 vehicles were daubed with paint a short distance away on Thistle Street and Victoria Terrace.

Police investigation at an ‘early stage’

Police say they have yet to confirm the full extent of the damage, the exact timing of the incidents and the number of vehicles involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a number of cars damaged while parked on Arthur Street in Dunfermline on Sunday, with the damage having been caused sometime previously.

“Inquiries are ongoing and at an early stage.”

‘I felt like I had more to give’: Fife policeman honoured for returning to duty months after heart transplant

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier