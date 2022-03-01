Glenrothes road shut as emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes road shut as emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

By Matteo Bell
March 1 2022, 7.02pm Updated: March 1 2022, 9.01pm
Police on School Drive
A man has been hospitalised following a two-car crash in Glenrothes.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital following a collision on School Drive on Tuesday evening.

Police say he was only hospitalised as a precaution and no other injuries were recorded.

Firefighters and police were called to the street, in the town’s Macedonia area, just after 5.30pm.

Nine firefighters sent to crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re currently in attendance at a two-vehicle road traffic collision on School Drive in Glenrothes.

Police at the scene.

“Two appliances and nine firefighters were sent to the scene.

“We received the call at 5.36pm.

“Police were also in attendance and closed off the road.”

The road was reopened at 7,30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on School Drive, Glenrothes, around 5.35pm on Tuesday, 1 March, 2022.

“Emergency services attended the male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

