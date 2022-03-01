Glenrothes road shut as emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been hospitalised following a two-car crash in Glenrothes.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital following a collision on School Drive on Tuesday evening.

Police say he was only hospitalised as a precaution and no other injuries were recorded.

Firefighters and police were called to the street, in the town’s Macedonia area, just after 5.30pm.

Nine firefighters sent to crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re currently in attendance at a two-vehicle road traffic collision on School Drive in Glenrothes.

“Two appliances and nine firefighters were sent to the scene.

“We received the call at 5.36pm.

“Police were also in attendance and closed off the road.”

The road was reopened at 7,30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on School Drive, Glenrothes, around 5.35pm on Tuesday, 1 March, 2022.

“Emergency services attended the male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital as a precaution.”