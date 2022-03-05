Home Bargains Dunfermline: Dozens object to plans for new £10m store – here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Bargains Dunfermline: Dozens object to plans for new £10m store – here’s why

By Neil Henderson
March 5 2022, 8.00am
home bargains dunfermline
Amy Woodgate, one of the objectors.

Dozens of people have lodged objections to plans for a new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline.

Retail giant TJ Morris has unveiled proposals for the outlet in Duloch.

The store – which would be the town’s second – would be built in the middle of a housing estate on Dunlin Drive, in the north-east of the town.

Since plans first emerged in January, at least 170 people have submitted an objection to Fife Council.

A campaign group has also handed out about 1,000 leaflets to homes in the area alerting locals to the plans.

More than 25 others have put forward comments in support of the proposals.

What are the concerns?

Locals have put forward a number of reasons for their objections.

These include:

  • Loss of wildlife habitat.
  • Design of the new store.
  • Impact on traffic and increased congestion.
  • Noise and light pollution.
  • Reduced privacy.
  • Lack of demand for more retail.

Amy Woodgate, a Duloch resident, says she has been both amazed and heartened by the level of response from locals.

She said: “It’s important to make clear that we are not against Home Bargains or retail in the area, but this is clearly the right development in completely the wrong place.

“The proposed design is effectively a large steel-clad black box which will be totally out of character with its surroundings

As destination retail, this sort of development relies heavily on customers to travel by car

Resident Amy Woodgate

“Its sheer size will dwarf the houses that surround it, making it wholly inappropriate.

“Furthermore, as destination retail, this sort of development relies heavily on customers to travel by car.

“The overwhelming majority of visitors will drive here, not walk.

The proposed site of the new store.

“That will create a sizeable increase in road traffic and impact considerably on the local roads infrastructure.

“And having Carnegie Primary School just a short distance away, traffic is already heavy at peak times.

“Having the new store situated close by would just make the roads unbearable.”

Fears over early-morning deliveries

Craig Meikle, whose Fieldfare View home backs directly on to the proposed development, says it would have a devastating impact on those living closest to the site.

He told The Courier: “My garden is just a few feet from the proposed building and we have serious concerns over noise and light pollution, as well as the size of the structure.

“There are also concerns over out-of-hours deliveries and vehicle movements from within the site, which we fear could be as early as 5am.

“That is unacceptable for those whose live closest and whose live will be most adversely affected.”

What is Home Bargains saying?

Home Bargains owner TJ Morris has declined to comment on the objections.

But in documents lodged with the council, it says the main benefits include:

  • 50 new jobs being created.
  • Further employment through construction and supply chain.
  • A £10 million investment into the area and improved consumer choice.
  • The creation of a “vibrant destination” for the local community.

The firm also points out that several applications have previously been approved for the site including the erection of a neighbourhood shopping scheme, care home and community centre in 2008, along with six retail units in the same year, and again in 2013.

It claims there is “spare capacity” for retail in the area due to other projects not going ahead at nearby Halbeath.

The new Home Bargains store is planned for Duloch in Dunfermline.

The company has vowed to improve pedestrian links to the site and says a 3m-high acoustic fence along the southern boundary will protect nearby homes.

A statement added: “The proposal will complement existing retail provision within Fife and, as our analysis shows, will have no detrimental impact on the vitality or viability of nearby centres.”

The plans are expected to go before Fife Council in the coming months.

