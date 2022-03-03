Man, 58, missing from Kirkcaldy home for since Tuesday By Matteo Bell March 3 2022, 10.52pm Updated: March 3 2022, 10.58pm John McDonald, 58 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 58-year-old Kirkcaldy man has been reported missing after failing to return from an outing earlier this week. John McDonald was last seen leaving his home in the town on Tuesday. He has now been reported as missing and efforts are ongoing to trace his whereabouts. John is described as 5’9 and white, with receding grey and black hair and blue eyes. John McDonald. No description of his clothing has been given. Please contact 101 Police have asked that anyone with information on the man’s location come forward. A spokesperson said: “John McDonald, 58, was last seen on March 1 after he left his home address in the Kirkcaldy area and failed to return. “Should anyone have information, please contact 101 and quote 2161 of the 2nd March.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man, 58, pronounced dead after Kirkcaldy incident ‘Bogus workmen’ accused of defrauding tens of thousands from pensioners in Fife READERS’ LETTERS: Ex-BBC Scotland editor Sarah Smith could be jumping from frying pan into the US fire Kirkcaldy street sealed off by police after man found injured