Man, 58, missing from Kirkcaldy home for since Tuesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 58-year-old Kirkcaldy man has been reported missing after failing to return from an outing earlier this week.

John McDonald was last seen leaving his home in the town on Tuesday.

He has now been reported as missing and efforts are ongoing to trace his whereabouts.

John is described as 5’9 and white, with receding grey and black hair and blue eyes.

No description of his clothing has been given.

Please contact 101

Police have asked that anyone with information on the man’s location come forward.

A spokesperson said: “John McDonald, 58, was last seen on March 1 after he left his home address in the Kirkcaldy area and failed to return.

“Should anyone have information, please contact 101 and quote 2161 of the 2nd March.”