Man, 58, missing from Kirkcaldy home for since Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Man, 58, missing from Kirkcaldy home for since Tuesday

By Matteo Bell
March 3 2022, 10.52pm Updated: March 3 2022, 10.58pm
John McDonald, 58
John McDonald, 58

A 58-year-old Kirkcaldy man has been reported missing after failing to return from an outing earlier this week.

John McDonald was last seen leaving his home in the town on Tuesday.

He has now been reported as missing and efforts are ongoing to trace his whereabouts.

John is described as 5’9 and white, with receding grey and black hair and blue eyes.

John McDonald.

No description of his clothing has been given.

Please contact 101

Police have asked that anyone with information on the man’s location come forward.

A spokesperson said: “John McDonald, 58, was last seen on March 1 after he left his home address in the Kirkcaldy area and failed to return.

“Should anyone have information, please contact 101 and quote 2161 of the 2nd March.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier