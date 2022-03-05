Fife tots hit the dance floor at the region’s first baby rave

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife tots took to the dance floor at the region’s first baby rave.

The rave tent, complete with music and neon lights, was one of the final events of a programme designed for young families.

Dozens of youngsters enjoyed the party near Dunfermline, which was organised by early years organisation Starcatchers.

And it followed a series of pop-up play sessions over the last year in Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Leven and Glenrothes.

The outdoor fun involved everything from dino-play to rhymes and messy music.

And it was aimed at helping families explore the outdoors in a bid to address the ever-growing need for creative activities for babies and toddlers.

Demand to continue

Starcatchers worked with lone parent charity Fife Gingerbread to organise the events, including the Fife baby rave.

And while the project – known as Where We Are – has now come to an end, there will be a few more sessions until the end of March.

Anna Downie, from Starcatchers, said the aim was to work with families in their own communities.

“For most, it was the first time any artistic activity had been provided close by,” she said.

“And as a result, there is demand to continue this work.

“We hope we’ll be in a position to continue further down the line to grow the number of participants we can reach.”

Fife baby rave bringing the joy into parenting

Linsey Proctor, of Fife Gingerbread, said families had enjoyed the activities.

“It gave parents and children the chance to explore areas of the arts that always seemed out of reach,” she said.

“Sharing fun experiences and learning new things together are what brings the joy into parenting.

“And our staff and families loved being part of the adventure.”

Seventeen artists were involved in the project, which helped young mums, groups of children and refugee families.