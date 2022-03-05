Fife tots hit the dance floor at the region’s first baby rave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife tots hit the dance floor at the region’s first baby rave

By Claire Warrender
March 5 2022, 7.40am
Youngsters at Fife baby rave.
The neon baby rave took place in a tent.

Fife tots took to the dance floor at the region’s first baby rave.

The rave tent, complete with music and neon lights, was one of the final events of a programme designed for young families.

Dozens of youngsters enjoyed the party near Dunfermline, which was organised by early years organisation Starcatchers.

A happy face at the Fife baby rave.
A young participant enjoys the Fife baby rave.

And it followed a series of pop-up play sessions over the last year in Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Leven and Glenrothes.

The outdoor fun involved everything from dino-play to rhymes and messy music.

And it was aimed at helping families explore the outdoors in a bid to address the ever-growing need for creative activities for babies and toddlers.

Demand to continue

Starcatchers worked with lone parent charity Fife Gingerbread to organise the events, including the Fife baby rave.

And while the project – known as Where We Are –  has now come to an end, there will be a few more sessions until the end of March.

Enjoying the Fife baby rave.
Babies raving.

Anna Downie, from Starcatchers, said the aim was to work with families in their own communities.

“For most, it was the first time any artistic activity had been provided close by,” she said.

“And as a result, there is demand to continue this work.

“We hope we’ll be in a position to continue further down the line to grow the number of participants we can reach.”

Fife baby rave bringing the joy into parenting

Linsey Proctor, of Fife Gingerbread, said families had enjoyed the activities.

“It gave parents and children the chance to explore areas of the arts that always seemed out of reach,” she said.

“Sharing fun experiences and learning new things together are what brings the joy into parenting.

“And our staff and families loved being part of the adventure.”

Seventeen artists were involved in the project, which helped young mums, groups of children and refugee families.

