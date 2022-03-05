Car failed to stop after A92 accident as police appeal for information

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Witnesses to a crash on the A92 in Fife are being asked to come forward.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway just after the on-slip road at Halbeath, Dunfermline, on Friday at 10.30am.

A small silver car joined the road and caused an HGV to crash.

One carriageway and part of the second were blocked for about 40 minutes as a result.

#FifeRP are appealing for witnesses/dashcam footage to a crash on the A92 at Lochgelly earlier. A small silver car joined the dual carriageway (east) causing a HGV to crash. No injuries but the car didn’t stop. Call 101 & quote incident 0958-4th https://t.co/dmqpBXErdg pic.twitter.com/UKYsW6niOx — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) March 4, 2022

No one was injured in the crash.

Police say the driver of the car failed to stop and have appeal for information.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage is being asked to come forward and contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0958.