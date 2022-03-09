Dad of European Tour pro unveils plans to expand Fife golf centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife golf centre could be set to expand under plans from the father of professional player Connor Syme.

Fourteen holiday lodges, a café, visitor centre and a golf training bay are among the plans for Drumoig Golf Centre in the north-east of the kingdom.

Stuart Syme, who is behind the plans, says he wants to create a “unique full golfing experience”.

Turbulent period for golf centre

It comes after Stuart – who also runs the pro shop at nearby Scotscraig Golf Club – revealed in 2020 how the business had lost “tens of thousands of pounds” during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The proposals follow a turbulent past for the centre, which was set up by the former Scottish Golf Union as a centre of excellence for amateurs at a cost of £4 million.

But in 2003 it ran into financial problems and was liquidated.

Stuart bought the site in 2014 and the golf centre opened in July of that year.

What is planned for Drumoig Golf Centre?

In plans lodged with Fife Council, Stuart says he has worked to enhance the golfing offer at Drumoig Golf Centre over the last eight years – and wants to develop it further.

A statement said: “It is planned with the addition of luxury lodges that this will provide a base with which to attract golfers and their families to the area who would then be able to take advantage of a proposed unique full golfing experience envisaged by the centre.

Attending residents would also be encouraged to explore the surrounding area to the advantage of local restaurants and facilities Stuart Syme

“This will involve practice, tuition, and play, accompanied by centre professional staff of all levels including play on any of the nearby iconic golf courses and full use of the facilities of the centre with transportation provided by the centre.

“Attending residents would also encouraged to explore the surrounding area to the advantage of local restaurants and facilities, with the obvious attraction of nearby St Andrews, the East Neuk of Fife or even the V&A in Dundee.

“Hopefully this should encourage related businesses to occupy the proposed commercial units with a view to creating further employment opportunities.

“It is intended to construct these proposed facilities to the highest possible standards.”

Stuart’s son Connor is a former Walker Cup player who became a paid professional in 2017 when he joined the European Tour.

He is just outside the top 300 players in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking.

He has racked up prize money of more than €1 million so far with 11 top-10 finishes on tour.

Stuart was unavailable for comment on the plans, which will be considered by Fife Council in the coming months.