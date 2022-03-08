‘Is this a wind-up?’ Raith Rovers criticised for International Women’s Day message after David Goodwillie saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Is this a wind-up?’ Raith Rovers criticised for International Women’s Day message after David Goodwillie saga

By Amie Flett
March 8 2022, 1.25pm Updated: March 8 2022, 6.12pm
The club tweeted on Tuesday, just weeks after signing Goodwillie.
Raith Rovers are facing a backlash after tweeting a message about International Women’s Day – just weeks after signing rapist footballer David Goodwillie.

The striker joined the Stark’s Park club at the end of January on a two-and-a-half-year deal, sparking fierce criticism from fans, staff, sponsors and politicians.

The 32-year-old was branded a rapist in a civil court case in 2017, and ordered to pay his victim – Denise Clair – £100,000.

A judge ruled he and fellow player David Robertson had raped Ms Clair, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

Rovers eventually backtracked, issuing an apology and saying Goodwillie will not play for them – but only after several people had walked away from the club.

On Tuesday, Rovers posted a message on Twitter, showing their support for International Women’s Day.

The tweet said: “Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

“A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

“A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality.

“Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias #IWD22.”

But fans have hit out, accusing the club of having a “brass neck” and saying the tweet is ironic, given their recent actions.

One posted: “You tweet this while having a player on your books who was branded a rapist in civil court. Are you serious?”

Another wrote: “Don’t try and employ rapists then!”

In reference to a previous statement made by Rovers, one replied: “Imagine a world where we recognise the impact of gender-based violence on our communities and the impact of retraumatising people when we make decisions for ‘footballing reasons’.”

Others branded it “embarrassing” and “hypocritical”, and accused the club of lacking self-awareness.

Another asked: “Is this a wind-up?”

But charity White Ribbon Scotland says it hopes it can be a positive step for the club, posting: “For the sake of all the supporters who opposed the signing and wondered how they could point to their team and tell their children how great these guys are, let’s hope this is a sincere step to change.

“It will be a long road, but we need to believe genuine change can happen.”

And another fan defended Rovers, writing: “Club getting shot for saying nothing, get shot for saying something.

Fan defends Raith Rovers message

“Imagine a club acknowledging women’s day. Some folk in the comments. Embarrassing!”

Last week Goodwillie rejoined Clyde on loan, but the Cumbernauld club quickly moved to terminate the agreement after he was banned from entering their stadium by owner North Lanarkshire Council.

As things stand, Goodwillie remains a paid employee of the Kirkcaldy club.

