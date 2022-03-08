‘Is this a wind-up?’ Raith Rovers criticised for International Women’s Day message after David Goodwillie saga

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers are facing a backlash after tweeting a message about International Women’s Day – just weeks after signing rapist footballer David Goodwillie.

The striker joined the Stark’s Park club at the end of January on a two-and-a-half-year deal, sparking fierce criticism from fans, staff, sponsors and politicians.

The 32-year-old was branded a rapist in a civil court case in 2017, and ordered to pay his victim – Denise Clair – £100,000.

A judge ruled he and fellow player David Robertson had raped Ms Clair, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

Rovers eventually backtracked, issuing an apology and saying Goodwillie will not play for them – but only after several people had walked away from the club.

On Tuesday, Rovers posted a message on Twitter, showing their support for International Women’s Day.

The tweet said: “Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

“A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias #IWD22 pic.twitter.com/C1iw0aVeOX — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) March 8, 2022

“A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality.

“Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias #IWD22.”

But fans have hit out, accusing the club of having a “brass neck” and saying the tweet is ironic, given their recent actions.

One posted: “You tweet this while having a player on your books who was branded a rapist in civil court. Are you serious?”

You tweet this while having a player on your books who was branded a rapist in civil court. Are you serious? — Steve's Pretty Average Takes 🇺🇦 (@ohgodyoufool) March 8, 2022

Another wrote: “Don’t try and employ rapists then!”

In reference to a previous statement made by Rovers, one replied: “Imagine a world where we recognise the impact of gender-based violence on our communities and the impact of retraumatising people when we make decisions for ‘footballing reasons’.”

Others branded it “embarrassing” and “hypocritical”, and accused the club of lacking self-awareness.

Another asked: “Is this a wind-up?”

You people are absolutely 100% tone deaf and deserving of every criticism coming your way. — Kenny Ames (@kennyames) March 8, 2022

But charity White Ribbon Scotland says it hopes it can be a positive step for the club, posting: “For the sake of all the supporters who opposed the signing and wondered how they could point to their team and tell their children how great these guys are, let’s hope this is a sincere step to change.

“It will be a long road, but we need to believe genuine change can happen.”

And another fan defended Rovers, writing: “Club getting shot for saying nothing, get shot for saying something.

Fan defends Raith Rovers message

“Imagine a club acknowledging women’s day. Some folk in the comments. Embarrassing!”

Last week Goodwillie rejoined Clyde on loan, but the Cumbernauld club quickly moved to terminate the agreement after he was banned from entering their stadium by owner North Lanarkshire Council.

As things stand, Goodwillie remains a paid employee of the Kirkcaldy club.