VIDEO: Behind the scenes of £2.4m Adam Smith Theatre revamp in Kirkcaldy

By Caroline Spencer
March 8 2022, 3.18pm Updated: March 8 2022, 6.10pm
New footage is giving a glimpse behind the scenes of the £2.4 million revamp at Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

Footage, which can be viewed below, shows the vast space of the theatre as it prepares to go into the next phase of its makeover.

The work is taking place at the OnFife venue in an attempt to modernise the historic landmark.

New additions will include a cafe and bar, a creative hub and a refurbished Beveridge Suite.

The update is being funded with £2m of capital investment from Fife Council and £400,000 from Kirkcaldy’s town centre regeneration fund.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of Fife Council’s community and housing services sub-committee, said: “The video gives an insight into the complete transformation within the building, bringing it into a modern and exciting arts and social space.

“These works have been delayed, however, this gives us something to look forward to.”

Part of the work will help the theatre become more accessible to audiences, including neurodiverse people and those with visual and hearing impairments.

The final stage of renovation is expected to run until May 2023.

