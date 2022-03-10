T-Riffic!: Have you seen these ‘roarsome’ new dinosaur murals in Buckhaven?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife

T-Riffic!: Have you seen these ‘roarsome’ new dinosaur murals in Buckhaven?

By Claire Warrender
March 10 2022, 5.05pm Updated: March 10 2022, 5.57pm
Paco Graff created the Buckhaven dinosaur mural.
Paco Graff is adding the finishing touches to the Buckhaven dinosaur mural. Picture Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Fife’s oldest resident has made some 60 million-year-old friends.

A gigantic Tyrannosaurus Rex on the Buckhaven coast has now been joined by some flying pterodactyls.

And a Jurassic landscape has been added to make the dinosaurs feel at home.

The Buckhaven dinosaur mural now includes pterodactyls.
Ian Tayac, AKA Paco Graff, has added in pterodactyls. Picture Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

The eye-catching additions to the seaside mural are the work of Auchterhouse artist Ian Tayac.

Better known as Paco Graff, he has used two eyesore concrete walls along Shore Street and Anderson Lane as a canvas.

The Buckhaven dinosaur mural follows a series of improvements to the town’s foreshore area over the last few years.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is already popular which children. Picture Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Most of the work has been carried out by volunteers under the guidance of community group Clear.

And it includes tree planting, bulbs, a new path, benches and picnic tables.

But the Jurassic scenes, complete with 20-foot T-Rex are designed to appeal to younger residents.

Buckhaven dinosaur mural looks out over the ‘ring of fire’

Clear chairman Bob Taylor said: “The site looks out over the Forth’s ‘ring of fire’, the circle of extinct volcanoes – Bass Rock, Berwick Law, Arthur’s Seat, Largo Law.

“They are clearly visible so the landscape in earlier times can be easily imagined.

“The hint of dystopian menace in the murals might also prompt awareness of the impending risks of climate change.

“If not controlled, it could return our planet to a state before humans destroyed it.”

Paco Graff at work. Picture Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

The Buckhaven dinosaur mural came from a public consultation on how to improve the area more than four years ago.

But it was delayed by Covid and it’s now two-and-a-half years since the T-Rex appeared.

It attracts children to the foreshore and families enjoy having their photographs taken with it.

The artwork was funded through a Fife Council grant, with some additional finance and support from Clear.

It is hoped it will bring some recognition to the coastal town, which was once home to Scotland’s second largest fishing fleet.

