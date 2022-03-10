T-Riffic!: Have you seen these ‘roarsome’ new dinosaur murals in Buckhaven?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife’s oldest resident has made some 60 million-year-old friends.

A gigantic Tyrannosaurus Rex on the Buckhaven coast has now been joined by some flying pterodactyls.

And a Jurassic landscape has been added to make the dinosaurs feel at home.

The eye-catching additions to the seaside mural are the work of Auchterhouse artist Ian Tayac.

Better known as Paco Graff, he has used two eyesore concrete walls along Shore Street and Anderson Lane as a canvas.

The Buckhaven dinosaur mural follows a series of improvements to the town’s foreshore area over the last few years.

Most of the work has been carried out by volunteers under the guidance of community group Clear.

And it includes tree planting, bulbs, a new path, benches and picnic tables.

But the Jurassic scenes, complete with 20-foot T-Rex are designed to appeal to younger residents.

Buckhaven dinosaur mural looks out over the ‘ring of fire’

Clear chairman Bob Taylor said: “The site looks out over the Forth’s ‘ring of fire’, the circle of extinct volcanoes – Bass Rock, Berwick Law, Arthur’s Seat, Largo Law.

“They are clearly visible so the landscape in earlier times can be easily imagined.

“The hint of dystopian menace in the murals might also prompt awareness of the impending risks of climate change.

“If not controlled, it could return our planet to a state before humans destroyed it.”

The Buckhaven dinosaur mural came from a public consultation on how to improve the area more than four years ago.

But it was delayed by Covid and it’s now two-and-a-half years since the T-Rex appeared.

It attracts children to the foreshore and families enjoy having their photographs taken with it.

The artwork was funded through a Fife Council grant, with some additional finance and support from Clear.

It is hoped it will bring some recognition to the coastal town, which was once home to Scotland’s second largest fishing fleet.