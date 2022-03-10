Drivers warned of lane closures during A92 roadworks in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers could face delays on the A92 in Fife during roadworks later this month.

Resurfacing work is set to take place on the carriageway between Cardenden and Lochgelly from March 31.

It is hoped the work will be completed by 6am on April 4.

What restrictions will be in place?

March 31-April 1

Overnight lane closures will be in place on both sides of the road between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

One lane will remain shut throughout Friday April 1 for safety reasons.

April 1-4

A contraflow system will be in place all weekend, from 7.30pm on Friday April 1 until 6.30am on Monday April 4.

The southbound off-slip road to Lochgelly from the A92 will also be closed, with a diversion in place.

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland, said: “This £310,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A92, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.

“To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements with operations occurring consecutively where possible.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”