Fife Contemporary appoint new director who says: ‘I can’t wait to get started!’:

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife Contemporary appoint new director who says: ‘I can’t wait to get started!’:

By Michael Alexander
March 10 2022, 6.00pm
Kate Grenyer, new director of Fife Contemporary
Kate Grenyer, new director of Fife Contemporary

A Fife visual arts and craft organisation has appointed a new director.

The board and staff team of Fife Contemporary have announced the appointment of Kate Grenyer.

Kate is currently exhibitions curator at Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh.

She brings experience of working with visual art and craft within arts and heritage organisations across the UK as well as freelance projects.

An MFA in contemporary art theory completed in 2012 at Edinburgh College of Art further strengthened her approach to research and curation.

In 2021 she curated the highly successful exhibition Archie Brennan: Tapestry Goes Pop! at Dovecot in partnership with National Museums Scotland.

Conservation and installation

Her range of skills also encompass the practical, such as conservation and installation, as well as devising and delivering educational and engagement activities.

Fife Contemporary say this will ideally equip her to lead a small team delivering a varied contemporary visual art and craft programme for the public and support for artists across Fife.

Kate, who will take up her post on April 5, said: “Fife Contemporary is an organisation with a fantastic reputation for producing interesting and innovative exhibitions, and creating opportunities for artists and the public across Fife and beyond.

“I am delighted to be taking the helm, and look forward to leading the team into the next phase of the organisation’s development.

“I can’t wait to get started!”

Reassuring and exciting

Diana Sykes, retiring after many years at the helm, said: “It is both reassuring and exciting to welcome Kate as my successor.

“She will bring energy and fresh ideas to develop the organisation’s vision and deliver the highest quality programmes to the people of Fife and beyond.”

Fife Contemporary aims to produce a high quality programme of visual art and craft to support artists and makers and for the public in Fife, facilitating engagement between them and enriching their lives.

‘Voices of change’: Creativity of Fife carers honoured with donations by contemporary arts group

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]