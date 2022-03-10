Fife Contemporary appoint new director who says: ‘I can’t wait to get started!’:

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife visual arts and craft organisation has appointed a new director.

The board and staff team of Fife Contemporary have announced the appointment of Kate Grenyer.

Kate is currently exhibitions curator at Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh.

She brings experience of working with visual art and craft within arts and heritage organisations across the UK as well as freelance projects.

An MFA in contemporary art theory completed in 2012 at Edinburgh College of Art further strengthened her approach to research and curation.

In 2021 she curated the highly successful exhibition Archie Brennan: Tapestry Goes Pop! at Dovecot in partnership with National Museums Scotland.

Conservation and installation

Her range of skills also encompass the practical, such as conservation and installation, as well as devising and delivering educational and engagement activities.

Fife Contemporary say this will ideally equip her to lead a small team delivering a varied contemporary visual art and craft programme for the public and support for artists across Fife.

The Board and staff team of @fifecontemp are delighted to announce that Kate Grenyer has been appointed to lead the organisation, following Diana Sykes' retirement in April. Full details here – https://t.co/wcQk3Of6Y3. (Ph Beth Derbyshire for Dovecot) @invited_inside pic.twitter.com/ypxCpwzGEU — Fife Contemporary (@fifecontemp) March 9, 2022

Kate, who will take up her post on April 5, said: “Fife Contemporary is an organisation with a fantastic reputation for producing interesting and innovative exhibitions, and creating opportunities for artists and the public across Fife and beyond.

“I am delighted to be taking the helm, and look forward to leading the team into the next phase of the organisation’s development.

“I can’t wait to get started!”

Reassuring and exciting

Diana Sykes, retiring after many years at the helm, said: “It is both reassuring and exciting to welcome Kate as my successor.

“She will bring energy and fresh ideas to develop the organisation’s vision and deliver the highest quality programmes to the people of Fife and beyond.”

Fife Contemporary aims to produce a high quality programme of visual art and craft to support artists and makers and for the public in Fife, facilitating engagement between them and enriching their lives.