‘Shocked’ local finds guinea pigs abandoned in Fife woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘Shocked’ local finds guinea pigs abandoned in Fife woodland

By Alasdair Clark
March 12 2022, 1.44pm Updated: March 12 2022, 2.33pm
The two guinea pigs were found abandoned in Fife
The two guinea pigs were found abandoned in Fife

A resident in Fife was shocked to find two guinea pigs abandoned inside a box at a local woodland, the SSPCA have said.

The animal welfare charity has asked for information after the two animals were found earlier this week at Inzievar Woods, near Oakley in Fife.

A member of the public found the guinea pigs on March 11 after attempting to move a box they had seen lying in the same area the previous day.

It is thought the pair had been in the Fife woods for at least 24 hours.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said it was unlikely the domesticated pets would have been able to survive the elements for much longer.

The SSPCA has appealed for information

“The guinea pigs are both young females. One is black with some tan patches and the other is brown and white.

“Based on the information we have from the finder, who remembers seeing the box on the morning of Wednesday 9 March, they could have been there for up to 24 hours.

“It’s a very unusual case as both animals appear to be in excellent health with no medical issues, injuries or signs of neglect despite the ordeal they’ve just been through.

“The animals are incredibly lucky that they were found and we’re extremely grateful to the member of the public who alerted us to them.

‘Unusual case’

“They were understandably very cold, having been exposed to the elements for that period of time, and the finder was kind enough to take them into their home to warm them up until we could attend.

“Ultimately these guinea pigs are domesticated animals and would not have survived the elements and predators in the wild for much longer.

“While we appreciate the owner of these Guinea pigs may have intended for them to be found, this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer take care of an animal.”

The SSPCA said the animals were in a healthy condition

The welfare inspector said it was a crime to abandon animals in a situation like this which is likely to cause them harm.

“They are now receiving the care they need at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone has any information on these animals and how they came to be in this situation, they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999,” she added.

Fife troll admits choking cat in Facebook live stream was ‘unforgivable’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier