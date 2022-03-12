‘Shocked’ local finds guinea pigs abandoned in Fife woodland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A resident in Fife was shocked to find two guinea pigs abandoned inside a box at a local woodland, the SSPCA have said.

The animal welfare charity has asked for information after the two animals were found earlier this week at Inzievar Woods, near Oakley in Fife.

A member of the public found the guinea pigs on March 11 after attempting to move a box they had seen lying in the same area the previous day.

It is thought the pair had been in the Fife woods for at least 24 hours.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said it was unlikely the domesticated pets would have been able to survive the elements for much longer.

“The guinea pigs are both young females. One is black with some tan patches and the other is brown and white.

“Based on the information we have from the finder, who remembers seeing the box on the morning of Wednesday 9 March, they could have been there for up to 24 hours.

“It’s a very unusual case as both animals appear to be in excellent health with no medical issues, injuries or signs of neglect despite the ordeal they’ve just been through.

“The animals are incredibly lucky that they were found and we’re extremely grateful to the member of the public who alerted us to them.

‘Unusual case’

“They were understandably very cold, having been exposed to the elements for that period of time, and the finder was kind enough to take them into their home to warm them up until we could attend.

“Ultimately these guinea pigs are domesticated animals and would not have survived the elements and predators in the wild for much longer.

“While we appreciate the owner of these Guinea pigs may have intended for them to be found, this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer take care of an animal.”

The welfare inspector said it was a crime to abandon animals in a situation like this which is likely to cause them harm.

“They are now receiving the care they need at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone has any information on these animals and how they came to be in this situation, they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999,” she added.