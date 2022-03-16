Benefit concert for Bell Baxter High School teacher and musician who sustained life changing injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A benefit gig is taking place to help a Fife schoolteacher and lifelong musician who suffered a life changing accident.

Frank Rossiter, 63, a physics teacher at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, spent five months in the national spinal unit in Glasgow.

Now back home, but requiring significant adaptations to his house, fellow musicians have rallied to help Frank’s family with volunteer support and their musical services for a benefit concert being held in Newport on March 24.

Speaking from his home in Newport, Frank told The Courier how a “random” accident last September initially left him paralysed from the neck down.

Practicing his trombone at home, he turned to pick it up, tripped and hit his neck on the counter as he fell.

He bruised the C3, 4 and 5 cervical vertebrae in his neck, which has left him unable to use his hands and with limited movement in his arms.

He can stand and move a little, but the accident has meant significant changes to his life.

‘Random thing’

“It was just a random thing,” says Frank who is still a Bell Baxter teacher but is having to take early retirement due to his injuries.

“I remember coming round and lying on the floor and couldn’t move any damn thing.

“Luckily my sons were in the house. They phoned the ambulance immediately.

“After a while I realised my breathing was going off.

“I was actually paralysed from the neck down for a while before getting my legs back.

“At Ninewells, the first thing they did was put me on a ventilator, which is ironic because of all that air I use as a trombonist!”

Frank can now “shuffle about a bit”. But he can’t do this for long.

He now uses a wheelchair most of the time.

The bruising to his spinal cord means doctors can’t be sure if he’ll be able to use his arms and hands again.

He can’t currently move his arm enough to play the trombone.

He’s also lost a lot of lung power through the injury.

Doctors have said the next 18 months to two years will determine if he gets use of his arms back.

However, Frank is keeping a positive attitude that he might one day at least be able to move his arms enough to play the mandolin.

‘Very touched’ by concert

He was “very touched” when he heard musicians were putting together a ‘For Frank’ concert to help pay for things like a wet room and wheelchair ramp.

Bands taking part include The East Coast Jazzmen, Hectors House, Havana Swing, St Andrew and the Mill Men, Sheila Gaughan and Jock Stout, and a variety of special guest musicians and singers. Frank’s partner Clayr Borthwick will also sing.

Frank’s sister Samantha said prizes donated for the raffle include a new guitar from Rainbow music, a ukulele from Vintage Strings, an original print from Freja Payne, a physio session from Jane Torvaney and a guitar lesson from Kevin Murray.

They’ve also been donated two tickets for the Simple Minds concert in April in Aberdeen from their bass player, Ged Grimes, who Frank has played with on several occasions.

The Simple Minds tickets will be auctioned on the night.

Well-known trombonist

Well-known in the area as a trombonist, mouth organ, mandolin and guitar player, Frank has played trombone with Tayside luminaries such as Michael Marra, the chart-topping Danny Wilson, Dundee legends Mafia, the evergreen East Coast Jazzmen, and the Stingrays.

His bands have supported Showaddywaddy, Bay City Rollers and the Average White Band.

Over the last 50 years, Frank has performed locally, nationally, and internationally on tour and at music festivals.

During that time, he’s played on national tours and at international festivals alongside other musicians including the Scottish jazz icon Jimmy Deuchar and originally Tayport Instrumental Band.

Originally from Tayport, and a member of brass bands since he was a child, Frank was in the merchant navy and worked in music before entering the teaching profession as a mature student.

He and his late wife Karen, who was also a teacher, stayed in Dundee before moving to Newport. Frank has been a teacher at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar for around 15 years.

Ticket details

*‘For Frank’ takes place at the Blyth Hall, Newport-on-Tay, on March 24.

Doors open at 7pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available.

Capacity is limited, so E-Tickets (£20 each) will be limited to four per person.

Tickets are on sale now and are only available by email request. Contact: franksgig@outlook.com Anyone wishing to make a donation, may visit the Go Fund Me page, Frankie’s Fundraiser at https://gofund.me/f0844be8