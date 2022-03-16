Fife locals urged to keep looking for missing man Paul Johnson six months after disappearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fifers have been urged to keep looking for missing man Paul Johnson six months after he was last seen in St Andrews.

Despite extensive searches, police are still looking for the 74-year-old and ask anyone with any information to come forward.

Paul was last spotted on Hepburn Gardens at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 15 2021.

Shortly before this, at around 10pm, he had left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue.

Police officers say they are continuing to support Paul’s family following his disappearance.

Sergeant Matt Spencer said: “We can confirm that Paul Johnson remains missing, six months after he was last seen in the Hepburn Gardens area of St Andrews, on Wednesday September 15, 2021.

“Our officers carried out extensive searches to find him, including door-to-door inquiries and obtaining CCTV.

“We continue to ask for anyone with any information on his whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family, who remain concerned having spent the past six months waiting for answers. We will continue to provide them with support.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0266 of September 16, 2021.”