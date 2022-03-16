Fife locals urged to keep looking for missing man Paul Johnson six months after disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife locals urged to keep looking for missing man Paul Johnson six months after disappearance

By Katy Scott
March 16 2022, 1.40pm Updated: March 16 2022, 2.43pm
Paul Johnson who has been missing for six months.
Paul disappeared from his home in St Andrews six months ago.

Fifers have been urged to keep looking for missing man Paul Johnson six months after he was last seen in St Andrews.

Despite extensive searches, police are still looking for the 74-year-old and ask anyone with any information to come forward.

Paul was last spotted on Hepburn Gardens at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 15 2021.

Shortly before this, at around 10pm, he had left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue.

Police have been searching for Paul for six months.

Police officers say they are continuing to support Paul’s family following his disappearance.

Sergeant Matt Spencer said: “We can confirm that Paul Johnson remains missing, six months after he was last seen in the Hepburn Gardens area of St Andrews, on Wednesday September 15, 2021.

Officers urge the public to report any information concerning Paul’s whereabouts.

“Our officers carried out extensive searches to find him, including door-to-door inquiries and obtaining CCTV.

“We continue to ask for anyone with any information on his whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family, who remain concerned having spent the past six months waiting for answers. We will continue to provide them with support.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0266 of September 16, 2021.”

