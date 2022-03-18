Links Market: Dates and traffic restrictions revealed as street fair returns to Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dates and traffic restrictions have been announced for Links Market as the event returns to Kirkcaldy after a two-year break.

The mile-long fairground, which dates back over 700 years, will take over Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade once again in April as it returns for the first time since 2019.

The Showmen’s Guild, which organises the event, was forced to cancel the market in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus.

But as the event returns, we reported how thrill-seekers will face a new challenge in the form of one of Europe’s largest rides as it comes to Scotland for the first time ever.

The 180-foot tall Funtime City Skyflyer, which cost £2 million to build, will likely be one of the main attractions at the fairground.

The Links Market normally attracts tens of thousands of visitors during its six-day run, with people traveling from across Scotland to enjoy the rides big and small.

Rides, stalls and attractions will roll into the Fife town on April 9 as the huge setup operation gets underway.

Links Market traffic restrictions

The Links Market will be open to the public from April 13 until the final day on Monday April 18.

Based on previous years, the market is likely to be at its busiest on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday is a popular day for family visits.

A number of road restrictions will be put in place ahead of the fair’s official opening and will continue until 4pm on Wednesday April 20.

Long-term residents of Kirkcaldy will be familiar with the restrictions, with the Esplanade closed to all traffic between Charlotte Street and Morrisons supermarket throughout.

Motorists will be diverted via Volunteers Green to Abbotshall Road, with a number of parking restrictions also introduced on Links Street and other areas immediately surrounding the market.