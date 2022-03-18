Links Market: Dates and traffic restrictions revealed as street fair returns to Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Links Market: Dates and traffic restrictions revealed as street fair returns to Kirkcaldy

By Alasdair Clark
March 18 2022, 8.24am
The Links Market in Kirkcaldy
The Links Market will kick off in April for six days.

Dates and traffic restrictions have been announced for Links Market as the event returns to Kirkcaldy after a two-year break.

The mile-long fairground, which dates back over 700 years, will take over Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade once again in April as it returns for the first time since 2019.

The Showmen’s Guild, which organises the event, was forced to cancel the market in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus.

But as the event returns, we reported how thrill-seekers will face a new challenge in the form of one of Europe’s largest rides as it comes to Scotland for the first time ever.

Traffic restrictions will come into force on April 9

The 180-foot tall Funtime City Skyflyer, which cost £2 million to build, will likely be one of the main attractions at the fairground.

The Links Market normally attracts tens of thousands of visitors during its six-day run, with people traveling from across Scotland to enjoy the rides big and small.

Rides, stalls and attractions will roll into the Fife town on April 9 as the huge setup operation gets underway.

Links Market traffic restrictions

The Links Market will be open to the public from April 13 until the final day on Monday April 18.

Based on previous years, the market is likely to be at its busiest on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday is a popular day for family visits.

A number of road restrictions will be put in place ahead of the fair’s official opening and will continue until 4pm on Wednesday April 20.

Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade will be closed throughout.

Long-term residents of Kirkcaldy will be familiar with the restrictions, with the Esplanade closed to all traffic between Charlotte Street and Morrisons supermarket throughout.

Motorists will be diverted via Volunteers Green to Abbotshall Road, with a number of parking restrictions also introduced on Links Street and other areas immediately surrounding the market.

Kirkcaldy Links Market: 180ft Skyflyer ride to wow visitors in Scotland debut

 

