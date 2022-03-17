Fife’s Tentsmuir car park and access road to close for one week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Fife’s Tentsmuir car park and access road to close for one week

By Katy Scott
March 17 2022, 11.20am Updated: March 17 2022, 1.04pm
tentsmuir car park close
The car park will be closed temporarily while repairs are carried out.

Visitors are advised to avoid Tentsmuir Forest car park and access road towards the end of March while the road is being repaired.

The access road to the car park will be closed for a week from Monday March 21 to allow Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) to carry out a general repair.

The teams will fix potholes in the road while also repairing damage caused by harsh winter storms.

Robin Lofthouse, FLS area visitor services manager, said: “The road has been in need of some attention for a while and with the our teams all focused on the clear-up work after the recent storms, we’re taking the opportunity to also tackle this job.

tentsmuir car park
The car park will be closed towards the end of March.

“We have a civil engineering team currently working to repair roadside potholes along the route.

“The road is currently still passable but once this stage of the work is complete, we’ll be looking to deal with the potholes in the road itself.

“Unfortunately, that means we will have to close the road to visitors as high volumes of traffic make it difficult for our contractors to work efficiently.

“However, we will make sure that local residents will still be able to leave and return to their properties.”

No roadside parking allowed

The organisation has warned against roadside parking, as it could delay the repair work or block emergency service access.

The spokesperson added: “Roadside parking is not an option and will only result in congestion, disruption to our work and could potentially block access for emergency services.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience but would also ask that visitors co-operate and allow us to get the job completed as quickly as we can so we can re-open the road.”

tentsmuir forest car park
Forestry and Land Scotland teams are working to repair the damage caused by the storms.

The Scottish Government agency hopes to have the road re-opened by Saturday March 26.

At least a hundred trees are believed to have been blown over in Tentsmuir Forest alone during the winter storms.

Storm Arwen in November 2021 hit Tayside the hardest, but storms Barra, Corrie, Dudley and Eunice also impacted the area.

