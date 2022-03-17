Fife’s Tentsmuir car park and access road to close for one week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors are advised to avoid Tentsmuir Forest car park and access road towards the end of March while the road is being repaired.

The access road to the car park will be closed for a week from Monday March 21 to allow Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) to carry out a general repair.

The teams will fix potholes in the road while also repairing damage caused by harsh winter storms.

Robin Lofthouse, FLS area visitor services manager, said: “The road has been in need of some attention for a while and with the our teams all focused on the clear-up work after the recent storms, we’re taking the opportunity to also tackle this job.

“We have a civil engineering team currently working to repair roadside potholes along the route.

“The road is currently still passable but once this stage of the work is complete, we’ll be looking to deal with the potholes in the road itself.

“Unfortunately, that means we will have to close the road to visitors as high volumes of traffic make it difficult for our contractors to work efficiently.

“However, we will make sure that local residents will still be able to leave and return to their properties.”

No roadside parking allowed

The organisation has warned against roadside parking, as it could delay the repair work or block emergency service access.

The spokesperson added: “Roadside parking is not an option and will only result in congestion, disruption to our work and could potentially block access for emergency services.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience but would also ask that visitors co-operate and allow us to get the job completed as quickly as we can so we can re-open the road.”

The Scottish Government agency hopes to have the road re-opened by Saturday March 26.

At least a hundred trees are believed to have been blown over in Tentsmuir Forest alone during the winter storms.

Storm Arwen in November 2021 hit Tayside the hardest, but storms Barra, Corrie, Dudley and Eunice also impacted the area.