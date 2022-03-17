Dundee, Fife and Perth trains return to normal after person hit by train By Katy Scott March 17 2022, 11.55am Updated: March 17 2022, 5.02pm Fife trains will be disrupted by the incident. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Two men charged in connection with Dundee train disturbance Six Nations: Dundee, Angus and Fife rugby fans warned of train cancellations Storm Eunice in Tayside and Fife: Trains cancelled and schools closed as snow falls Train services still impacted in Tayside and Fife after damage from Storm Dudley