Levenmouth: New £33,000 CCTV system proposed as anti-social behaviour crackdown continues

Levenmouth councillors are being asked to approve a £33,000 spend on CCTV cameras as part of a bid to deter anti-social behaviour.

Fife Council officers propose buying six cameras to set up at known hotspots.

The move will be the next step in the successful drive to clamp down on motorbikes, quads and fire-setting in Levenmouth.

And it follows a similar approach in Glenrothes.

The proposal, to go before councillors on Wednesday, comes after the council agreed to remove unpopular Lego-style blocks following a public backlash.

The dozen or so bollards in Methil were designed to keep bikers and illegal dumpers away from a grassed walking area.

But locals complained they looked like giant Lego and as if the area was preparing for an invasion.

Drop in complaints but some problems remain

Focusing on the illegal use of motorcycles and quad bikes has been a priority in Levenmouth since 2012.

Bikers were riding in fields, parks, on beaches, golf courses and even on pavements.

And people feared it was just a matter of time before someone was killed or injured.

However, a new approach to tackling the issue saw Fife Council, the police, fire service and voluntary organisations working together.

And it resulted in a 91% reduction in complaints in just three years.

But Levenmouth community manager David Paterson said there was more to be done.

He added: “While there have been significant improvements in terms of the perception of crime within the Levenmouth community, there are still measurable concerns in relation to anti-social behaviour.”

Preventing anti-social behaviour

The six solar-powered cameras will be deployed by police, who will review the footage.

And the council will be responsible for maintaining them.

Mr Paterson said the cost of buying and servicing the six cameras over five years would be £33,000.

“The deployment of CCTV cameras will be a significant contributory factor towards getting traction on anti-social behaviour issues,” he said.

Other measures include giving young people more to do at weekends.

And it is hoped providing Friday night football and improving Leven’s skate park will help stop youths gathering elsewhere.