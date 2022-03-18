‘Gina Logan is a legend’: Over 900 people sign petition backing sacked Cupar swimming instructor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost 1,000 people have signed a petition in support of sacked Fife swimming teacher Gina Logan.

The award-winning instructor was dismissed last month, three days after she organised a protest at Cupar Sports Centre.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said her services were no longer required following the demonstration over cuts to opening hours.

But the community has rallied behind her fight to be reinstated to the job she loved.

Caryn Jack, of Cupar, launched the online petition on Saturday.

And well over 900 people have already pledged their support.

Caryn said: “Gina has given her life to swimming and I’m disappointed in the way she’s been treated.

“The petition is to show the community of Cupar stands behind her.”

‘Gina Logan is a legend’

Gina Logan worked as a swimming instructor across Fife for 55 years.

And she trained many of the swimming teachers who now work in the region.

She also has an MBE for services to sport in Scotland.

In addition, Gina has worked with swimmers at the highest level, including Scotland’s most successful ever aquatics team at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2016, which won 12 medals.

Caryn said her commitment was unrivalled.

“She’s very empathetic and she’s been known to get into the water with her clothes on, going the extra mile to give a child confidence and help them overcome their fears,” she said.

“Her commitment to swimming, not just in Fife but across Scotland, is beyond anything I’ve ever known.

“She’s a pillar of the community and I don’t think she’ll ever be beaten.”

Sign this petition and let our voices be heard.” Andrew Westcott.

And others agree.

Signing the petition, Jenny Robb said: “Her contribution to both swimming and the community generally is outstanding.”

And Andrew Westcott added: “Gina Logan is a legend. Sign this petition and let our voices be heard.”

Protest over cuts to opening hours

Gina’s protest on February 13 was attended by around 60 people, including members of the town’s football and swimming clubs.

It followed cuts to the sports centre’s opening hours, which means it is now open just 65 hours a week compared to 90 at other centres in Fife.

And it is closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm most weekdays.

The trust said it had had to make difficult decisions on opening hours due to financial challenges and the impact of the pandemic.

But Gina is at the forefront of a campaign to reverse the cuts, amid claims people in Cupar are getting a raw deal.

However, she did not expect her involvement to affect her job.

“I haven’t said anything that’s not true,” she said.

Despite her sacking, she remains undeterred in her campaign.

“I’m overwhelmed with the support,” she said.

“I plan to continue the fight for Cupar Sports Centre and my job.”

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust declined to comment on Gina’s situation or the petition.